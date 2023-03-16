DC vs GG weather update: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai weather report for WPL 2023 Match 14

Fans can expect an uninterrupted game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai when the Delhi Capitals (DC) square off against Gujarat Giants (GG) on Thursday, March 16.

The Giants sank to the bottom of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 points table after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered their maiden win on Wednesday. GG have not played to the best of their potential and have only one win from five matches so far.

Sneh Rana and Co. will have to put their campaign back on track to keep themselves in the hunt for a top-three finish. The big guns, namely Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, and Harleen Deol, will have to fire on all cylinders if they have to beat an in-form DC side.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have been one of the teams to beat in WPL 2023. They have lost only one game that came against table-toppers Mumbai Indians. Meg Lanning and Co. have performed like a well-oiled machine, with everyone chipping in with valuable contributions.

DC will hope to continue their winning caravan as WPL 2023 enters its business end.

Mumbai Weather - Brabourne Stadium weather report on March 16 - No rain predicted

A full 40-overs match is on the cards during the 14th WPL 2023 game between DC and GG. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all.

The temperature will hover around 29 degrees Celsius, however, the real feel will be a degree or two higher than the original temperature.

It will be hot and humid and players will have to drink enough liquids to keep them hydrated.

DC vs GG Squads

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, and Laura Wolvaardt.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Laura Harris, and Poonam Yadav.

Poll : 0 votes