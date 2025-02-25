DC vs GG, WPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) are taking on Gujarat Giants (GG) in game number 10 of WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. DC have had a mixed run so far in the T20 league, winning two matches and losing two. As for GG, they have won one and lost two of their three matches.

Ad

In their previous match, Delhi Capitals went down to UP Warriorz by 33 runs. Bowling first, DC reduced UPW to 89-6, but Chinelle Henry clobbered 62 off 23 balls to lift the batting side to 177-9. In the chase, Delhi were bowled out for 144 as Kranti Goud picked up four wickets, while Grace Harris finished with a hat-trick.

Gujarat Giants were beaten by Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in their previous match in Vadodara. Sent into bat, GG were bowled out for 120 as Harleen Deol was the only batter to cross 30. Mumbai Indians had it easy in the chase as they got home in 16.1 overs.

Ad

Trending

Today's DC vs GG toss result

DC have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Meg Lanning said:

“It's seems to be a trend of what's happening. It gives our bowlers a good chance to pick up early wickets upfront.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Delhi Capitals have made one change in the playing XI - Titas Sadhu comes in for Arundhati Reddy. GG have made two changes - Phoebe Litchfield and Meghna Singh come in.

DC vs GG - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (w), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu

Ad

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (w), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra

Today's DC vs GG pitch report

"The pitch looks fantastic. The grass is only to hold the pitch together. There will be nice bounce and carry. It will be nice and bouncy for the pacer, with spinners also getting some purchase tonight." - WV Raman and Julia Price

Ad

Today's DC vs GG match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Sarah Bryce (wk), Jess Jonassen, Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Alice Capsey, Titas Sadhu, Nallapureddy Charani, Taniya Bhatia, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gujarat Giants squad: Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh, Danielle Gibson, Phoebe Litchfield, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali

DC vs GG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ankita Guha, Kaushik Gandhi

TV umpire: Saiyed Khalid

Match Referee: Niyati Lokur

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️