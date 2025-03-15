DC vs MI, WPL 2025 Final Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the WPL 2025 final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, March 15. This will be a rematch of the 2023 summit clash in which Mumbai hammered Delhi by seven wickets. While MI will be featuring in their second WPL final, for DC it will be their third consecutive appearance, having lost the 2023 and 2024 finals.

Delhi gained a direct spot in the WPL 2025 final by finishing on top of the points table after the league stage. They ended the league stage with 10 points from eight matches. Mumbai also finished on the same number of points, but DC progressed to the final on the basis of a superior net run rate.

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians in both the clashes between the two sides in the league stage. DC won the first match in Vadodara by two wickets and the second contest in Bengaluru by nine wickets. Mumbai, however, go into the final having hammered Gujarat Giants (GT) by 47 runs in the Eliminator. In contrast, DC went down to GG by five wickets in their last league game.

DC vs MI, WPL 2025 Final: Telecast channel in India

In India, the live telecast of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 final will be available on the Star Sports network channels. A post on Star Sports' official X handle confirmed that the summit clash of the T20 league can be watched live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

The live coverage of the DC vs MI WPL 2025 final will start at 6:30 PM IST. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

DC vs MI, WPL 2025 Final: Live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League 2025 final can be watched on JioHotstar. The live streaming will be available on both the JioHotstar app and the website.

DC vs MI: Head-to-Head record in the WPL

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have clashed seven times in the Women's Premier League, with DC having a 4-3 lead in the head-to-head battle. In the most recent meeting between the two sides at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Delhi hammered Mumbai by nine wickets, chasing down a target of 124 in 14.3 overs.

