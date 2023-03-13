DC vs RCB: Who won yesterday's match in WPL 2023?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. The loss was Bangalore's fifth consecutive defeat in the tournament.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, RCB put up 150/4 on the board. They again got off to a poor start and were struggling at 63/3 in the 13th over. Skipper Smriti Mandhana’s horror run continued as she was dismissed for 8 off 15 balls. The left looked to take on a back of a length delivery from Shikha Pandey, but only managed to give a catch to the fielder on the fence.

Sophie Devine (21 off 19) also failed to up the ante. She was knocked over by Pandey with a full delivery that shaped back in. RCB sank into further trouble as Heather Knight (11) was superbly caught by Pandey at short fine leg. Knight swung a length delivery from Tara Norris only for the fielder to complete well-judged diving catch.

Ellyse Perry (67 off 52) and Richa Ghosh (37 off 16) then featured in a scintillating fourth-wicket stand of 74 to lift RCB. While Perry struck four fours and five sixes, Ghosh hit three fours and an equal number of sixes. Pandey put down a sitter offered by Perry in the 15th over and Delhi had to pay a heavy price for it.

The last ball of the Pandey over was slammed over long-on for a maximum. Ghosh then clobbered Alice Capsey for two fours and a six in the next over. The carnage continued until Ghosh was caught behind off Pandey in the 19th over, looking for a scoop.

Perry whacked Jess Jonassen for a six in the last over to ensure Bangalore reached 150, with 70 runs coming off the last five overs.

RCB bowlers put up a fight, but fall short

Bangalore’s bowlers fought hard with the ball for a change, but Delhi got over the line by two balls, with six wickets to spare. DC got off to a poor start as Shafali Verma was cleaned up by Megan Schutt for a golden duck. Capsey, however, contributed a swift 38 off 24 to keep the innings in motion.

RCB, however, fought back by dismissing Capsey and Delhi skipper Meg Lanning (15 off 18). The former fell to left-arm spinner Preeti Bose. After smashing the bowler for three fours, she hit one straight to deep midwicket. Lanning had an off-day with the willow and her struggles ended when he was caught at long off, trying to go after Sobhana Asha.

Jemimah Rodrigues steadied the innings with 32 off 28, before Marizanne Kapp (32* off 32) and Jonassen (29* off 15) took Delhi home to yet another win.

Things got tight at the end as the equation came down to nine off the last over. However, Jonassen struck Renuka Singh for a six over deep midwicket and a four over the bowler’s head to inflict another defeat on RCB.

DC vs RCB: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's WPL 2023 Match?

Pandey was the standout bowler for Delhi, claiming 3/23. With the bat, Capsey, Rodrigues and Kapp made handy contributions, while Jonassen played the defining cameo.

Perry and Ghosh shone with the bat for Bangalore, while Shobana claimed two wickets.

Jonassen was named Player of the Match for her blazing finishing act.

