DC vs UPW, WPL 2025 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India 

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face UP Warriorz (UPW) in game eight of WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 22. Delhi are third in the points table, with two victories and one defeat from three games. Three teams are on four points, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are above Delhi Capitals on the basis of net run rate.

DC and UPW, who are yet to get off the mark after two games, met in Vadodara on February 19. Delhi Capitals thumped UP Warriorz by seven wickets. Batting first, UPW put up 166-7 on the board as Kiran Navgire slammed 51 off 27, while Chinelle Henry whacked 33* off only 15 balls. The Warriorz, however, fell short of posting a competitive total.

For Delhi, Annabel Sutherland starred with 2-26, while Jess Jonassen picked up 1-21. Captain Meg Lanning stood out for DC in the chase, scoring 69 off 49 balls. The game got tight in the end, but Sutherland (41* off 35) and Marizanne Kapp (29* off 17) ensured a seven-wicket win for the chasing side in 19.5 overs.

DC vs UPW, WPL 2025: Telecast channel in India

In India, the live telecast of the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 match can be followed on the Star Sports network channels.

The game will get underway at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT). The toss in the UPW vs DC WPL 2025 game will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

DC vs UPW, WPL 2025: Live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the DC vs UPW Women's Premier League 2025 match can be watched on the JioHotstar app and the website.

As per Star Sports' official X handle, the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals match can be watched for free on JioHotstar on both television and mobile.

DC vs UPW: Head-to-Head record in the WPL

Delhi Capitals have a significant 4-1 lead over UP Warriorz in the head-to-head numbers in the WPL. Before the most recent meeting, DC won both the clashes between the franchises in 2023 and the first meeting in 2024.

UPW beat DC in a thriller at the Arun Jaitley Stadium when the teams took on each other for the second time in WPL 2024. Deepti scored 59 off 48 and took 4-19, which included a hat-trick, as UP Warriorz stunned Delhi Capitals by one run.

