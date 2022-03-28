"I’m very comfortable with the answers they gave me" - Dean Elgar on South Africa-bound IPL players skipping national duties

South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar has revealed he is content with first-choice Proteas players choosing the IPL over the national team. The left-handed opener said he understands the players' point of view as they find themselves in that position.

The Proteas are set to play a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting on 31 March. Before the start of the home series, Elgar intended to convince his teammates to choose their international duties over franchise cricket. The veteran stated that their national team's performances got them recognition in the T20 league.

Elgar revealed having spoken to the South African IPL-bound players and is comfortable with their justifications. The 34-year old stated, as quoted by iol.co.za:

"I’m pretty comfortable with where I sit with the players that aren’t here. I’ve had some really detailed chats with them, to find out mentally where they are from the perspective of playing a Test series to playing in the IPL. I’m very comfortable with the answers they gave me."

Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, and Marco Jansen have chosen the IPL over the two-Test series against Bangladesh. As a result, the selectors have named an under-strength squad to take on the visitors.

"I know the players were put in a situation with regards making themselves available" - Dean Elgar

The southpaw thinks the players walked a tight rope between choosing whether to play for South Africa or in the IPL. The 74-Test veteran added:

"I know the players were put in a situation with regards making themselves available. I do know the players were put in a situation with regard to making a decision on their availability. I’m pretty sure a lot of them were put in a situation and had to deal with circumstances in which they wouldn’t have made a rash decision if it didn’t mean a helluva lot to them."

Bangladesh, who won a historic ODI series 2-1 in South Africa last week, will sense a chance in the red-ball matches too. The first Test starts on Thursday at Kingsmead in Durban.

