Deandra Dottin returns as West Indies announce squad for 2024 Women's T20 World Cup

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin returns to international cricket as West Indies announced their squad for the 2024 T20 Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday, August 29. The tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Dottin had announced her international retirement from the sport after representing Barbados in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Post that, she has been a regular fixture in and around the globe, plying her trade in the domestic leagues. She most recently turned up for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Women's CPL. Last month, the all-rounder reversed her decision and made herself available for selection.

The West Indies named their squad for the marquee event in their quarterly press conference. You can find the squad listed below:

Hayley Matthews (c), Shermaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Qiana Joseph, Shamila Connell, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James.

Deandra Dottin reversed her international retirement last month

Deandra Dottin scored the first hundred in Women's T20Is (File image via Getty)

With an eye on the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Deandra Dottin reversed her retirement having announced it back in 2022. The all-rounder had the following to say in a letter to CWI:

"Representing West Indies in international cricket has always been a matter of great pride and passion for me.

"After a period of reflection and thoughtful dialogue with various parties within Cricket West Indies, including Cricket West Indies President, Dr. Kishore Shallow, I am pleased to inform you that I am eager to return to the game that I love, and contribute my utmost to the West Indies women’s team across all formats, with immediate effect."

She added:

"I am confident that my experience, maturity, and skills will add value to the team as it has done in the past, and I am prepared to furnish my best efforts in every match and training session to ensure the team’s winning trajectory in international cricket. Moreover, I am enthusiastic about mentoring younger players and contributing to the overall development of women's cricket in our region."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be starting on October 3, with the tournament opener to be played between Bangladesh and Scotland at Sharjah. West Indies will be playing their first game against South Africa on October 4 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

