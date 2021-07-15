Deepak Hooda leaves Baroda, set to join Rajasthan ahead of next season

Talented young all-rounder Deepak Hooda has decided to leave Baroda and join Rajasthan ahead of the next Indian domestic season. The decision comes after he had a fall out with the management last season.

As per reports in Sportstar, Deepak has already obtained the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA).

Speaking on the development, Deepak Hooda believes it is the right decision as far as his career is concerned. He told Sportstar:

"It is definitely a sad feeling to quit Baroda, for whom I have played throughout my career. But I spoke to my coaches, well wishers and thought this was the right decision for me."

Earlier this year, Deepak Hooda was suspended by the BCA during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy following an argument with skipper Krunal Pandya. He left the bubble midway through and brought a plethora of allegations against Pandya in an email addressed to the BCA.

The Punjab Kings all-rounder alleged that Krunal Pandya abused and bullied him in front of teammates and other cricketers from different states. Hooda also claimed that the series of events had pushed him into depression.

“At this moment, I am demoralised, depressed and under pressure. As from last some days and at least from last couple of days, my team captain Mr. Kurnal Pandiya is using abusing language to me in front of my teammates and also other states teams who have come for participation at Reliance stadium Vadodara,” Hooda wrote in the email.

Irfan Pathan utterly disappointed after Deepak Hooda quitting Baroda

Meanwhile, Deepak Hooda's decision has disappointed former India cricketer and stalwart of Baroda side Irfan Pathan. The cricketer-turned-commentator took to Twitter to lash out at the BCA. He wrote:

“How many cricket associations will lose out on a player who is in the Indian team probables list? Deepak Hooda leaving Baroda cricket is a huge loss. He could have easily given his services for another ten years as he is still young. As a Barodian It’s utterly disappointing!"

How many cricket association will loose out on a player who is in the Indian team probables list? Deepak Hooda leaving baroda cricket is a huge loss. He could have easily given his services for another ten years as he is still young. As a Barodian It’s utterly disappointing! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 15, 2021

For the latest news, live scores and interviews from the world of cricket, click right here!

Edited by Parimal Dagdee