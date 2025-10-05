"Dekh raha hai Virat.." - Top 10 funny memes after India's clinical win vs West Indies in 1st Test 2025

Team India beat West Indies comprehensively by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test on Saturday (October 4) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As a result, the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the Two-match Test series.India did not resume their innings on the third day as their captain, Shubman Gill, declared with the overnight score of 448/5 and a lead of 286 runs. West Indies failed to show fight with the bat yet again after getting bundled out for 162 in the first innings. They got all out for 146 in 45.1 overs and suffered a thumping loss.Only Alick Athanaze (38), Justin Greaves (25), and Jayden Seales (22) showed some fight in the West Indies batting department. Ravindra Jadeja (4/54), Mohammed Siraj (3/31), and Kuldeep Yadav (2/23) starred for India with the ball.Fans enjoyed India's dominant overall performance in the Ahmedabad Test against the West Indies. They conveyed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:&quot;Dekh raha hai Virat kaise Jaddu consistently team ke lye perform karrha hai (See Virat, how Jaddu is performing consistently for the team)&quot; an X post read. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post View this post on Instagram Instagram Post View this post on Instagram Instagram Post View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;We need to string some partnerships with the bat&quot; - West Indies captain Roston Chase after loss vs India in 1st TestAt the post-match presentation, West Indies skipper Roston Chase expressed disappointment with his team's batting effort across both innings. Reflecting on the loss, he said:&quot;When you win the toss and bat first and get bowled out for 160, it is going to be tough to come back from there. Then they batted and put a lot of runs, not a performance we were looking at. We have to bat better, specially in India in the first innings with the ball spinning going into the fourth and fifth day.&quot;Chase continued:&quot;The batting is the main problem, you only have two batsmen out there at a time. In the field you have all the eleven players out there so it is a bit easier. Just for the batsman out there to form the partnerships, we did not get even a 50-run partnership. In cricket, it is partnerships whether you're batting or bowling. We need to string some partnerships with the bat.&quot;The second Test between the two teams will commence on Friday (October 10) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.