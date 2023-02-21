"Dekra hai na Sunil Bhai" - Top 10 funny memes after verbal duel between Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra about KL Rahul

A Twitter feud between ex-Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra and Venkatesh Prasad has erupted over the past few days.
It all began when Prasad put out a tweet criticizing the team management and selectors for giving continuous chances to an out-of-form batter KL Rahul while ignoring consistent performers waiting on the fringes.
He also tried to back up his opinion by comparing the batting statistics of KL Rahul along with some other players like Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal, who were unceremoniously dropped from the Test side earlier.
Aakash Chopra disagreed with Venkatesh Prasad's views and also took a subtle dig by mentioning that he used insufficient data to drive his 'agenda'. This led to a series of back-and-forth tweet exchanges between the duo on Twitter.
Indian cricket fans took note of the verbal altercation between the two former cricketers on Twitter and expressed mixed views. A few took the opportunity to showcase their creative skills by compiling hilarious memes on the matter on social media platforms.
Here are some of the best memes:
"Don’t wish to engage with you further on this" - Venkatesh Prasad after Aakash Chopra invited him for a video chat
Aakash Chopra invited Venkatesh Prasad for a video chat on a neutral online platform on Tuesday via a tweet. However, Prasad rejected the offer and asserted that he had communicated all that he wanted to and was not interested in further engaging in a conversation on the matter.
In his latest tweet, Venkatesh Prasad wrote:
"No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this."
