Create

"Dekra hai na Sunil Bhai" - Top 10 funny memes after verbal duel between Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra about KL Rahul

By Balakrishna
Modified Feb 21, 2023 23:28 IST
Fans share memes on the Twitter exchanges between the two former cricketers.
Fans share memes on the Twitter exchanges between the two former cricketers.

A Twitter feud between ex-Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra and Venkatesh Prasad has erupted over the past few days.

It all began when Prasad put out a tweet criticizing the team management and selectors for giving continuous chances to an out-of-form batter KL Rahul while ignoring consistent performers waiting on the fringes.

He also tried to back up his opinion by comparing the batting statistics of KL Rahul along with some other players like Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal, who were unceremoniously dropped from the Test side earlier.

Aakash Chopra disagreed with Venkatesh Prasad's views and also took a subtle dig by mentioning that he used insufficient data to drive his 'agenda'. This led to a series of back-and-forth tweet exchanges between the duo on Twitter.

Honestly doesn’t matter , Aakash. In my view it is very fair criticism even if he scores a half century in the second innings . And between the match or after the match is irrelevant here. Best wishes for your lovely videos on YT, i do enjoy them. twitter.com/cricketaakash/…
There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that’s why averaging 30. Let’s look at a few others https://t.co/MAvHM01TcY
Mayank Agarwal after the brilliant start in Aust did struggle in away test matches.But he has by far the best home record. Avg of nearly 70 in 13 innings,2 double 100’s & a 150 on a Wankhede pitch where everyone else struggled. Great against spin & had a prolific domestic season https://t.co/EJOsZEbOCP
Shikhar Dhawan has the best overseas average amongst recent openers. Avg of nearly 40 with 5 100’s. Though he too hasn’t been consistent in Test but had Outstanding centuries in SL and NZ, plus a much better home record. https://t.co/rH94R0a3A0
So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out https://t.co/2HwFLMgvmd
And the argument that we should not criticise a player in an ongoing match personally doesn’t make sense to me. That doesn’t affect the players performance. Most players don’t read views even after the match and no player can read in between match as phones are deposited :)
I admire Aakash for the hardwork he puts on his YouTube channel but calling a different view point as agenda because it doesn’t suit his narrative is poor. There is no bitterness between us and since his video was in public domain wanted to put my point out here. Best wishes

Indian cricket fans took note of the verbal altercation between the two former cricketers on Twitter and expressed mixed views. A few took the opportunity to showcase their creative skills by compiling hilarious memes on the matter on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Lord Venkatesh Prasad...🙌👑 https://t.co/5ajMavivsL
Venkatesh prasad now https://t.co/e8Y8lshTeD
Venkatesh Prasad vs Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul https://t.co/E71OqXCreU
Aakash Chopra and Venkatesh Prasad fighting on twitter for KL Rahul 😂 https://t.co/njBRIwCyZT
akash chopra and venkatesh prasad https://t.co/6hrkPVnzUE
KL Rahul watching that Venkatesh Prasad and Akash Chopra fighting for him 😛#INDvAUS https://t.co/t2LezX32LB
@venkateshprasad Dekra hai na Sunil Bhai https://t.co/FX4adXydcS
Venkatesh Prasad - Aakash Chopra E lafda in a nutshell : https://t.co/0HkOHnGehB
Venkatesh Prasad and Akash Chopra ~ https://t.co/NV8bpiaWMA

"Don’t wish to engage with you further on this" - Venkatesh Prasad after Aakash Chopra invited him for a video chat

Aakash Chopra invited Venkatesh Prasad for a video chat on a neutral online platform on Tuesday via a tweet. However, Prasad rejected the offer and asserted that he had communicated all that he wanted to and was not interested in further engaging in a conversation on the matter.

In his latest tweet, Venkatesh Prasad wrote:

"No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this."
No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this 🙏🏼 twitter.com/cricketaakash/…

What is your take on this whole saga? Do let us know with your comments below.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...