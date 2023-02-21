"Dekra hai na Sunil Bhai" - Top 10 funny memes after verbal duel between Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra about KL Rahul

A Twitter feud between ex-Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra and Venkatesh Prasad has erupted over the past few days.

It all began when Prasad put out a tweet criticizing the team management and selectors for giving continuous chances to an out-of-form batter KL Rahul while ignoring consistent performers waiting on the fringes.

He also tried to back up his opinion by comparing the batting statistics of KL Rahul along with some other players like Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal, who were unceremoniously dropped from the Test side earlier.

Aakash Chopra disagreed with Venkatesh Prasad's views and also took a subtle dig by mentioning that he used insufficient data to drive his 'agenda'. This led to a series of back-and-forth tweet exchanges between the duo on Twitter.

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash twitter.com/venkateshprasa… Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai. How about, at least, waiting for both the innings to get over. All of us are in the same team i.e. Team India. Not asking you to hold back your thoughts but timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the ‘timing’ Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai. How about, at least, waiting for both the innings to get over. All of us are in the same team i.e. Team India. Not asking you to hold back your thoughts but timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the ‘timing’ 🙏 twitter.com/venkateshprasa… Honestly doesn’t matter , Aakash. In my view it is very fair criticism even if he scores a half century in the second innings . And between the match or after the match is irrelevant here. Best wishes for your lovely videos on YT, i do enjoy them. twitter.com/cricketaakash/… Honestly doesn’t matter , Aakash. In my view it is very fair criticism even if he scores a half century in the second innings . And between the match or after the match is irrelevant here. Best wishes for your lovely videos on YT, i do enjoy them. twitter.com/cricketaakash/…

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that’s why averaging 30. Let’s look at a few others There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that’s why averaging 30. Let’s look at a few others https://t.co/MAvHM01TcY

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad Mayank Agarwal after the brilliant start in Aust did struggle in away test matches.But he has by far the best home record. Avg of nearly 70 in 13 innings,2 double 100’s & a 150 on a Wankhede pitch where everyone else struggled. Great against spin & had a prolific domestic season Mayank Agarwal after the brilliant start in Aust did struggle in away test matches.But he has by far the best home record. Avg of nearly 70 in 13 innings,2 double 100’s & a 150 on a Wankhede pitch where everyone else struggled. Great against spin & had a prolific domestic season https://t.co/EJOsZEbOCP

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad Shikhar Dhawan has the best overseas average amongst recent openers. Avg of nearly 40 with 5 100’s. Though he too hasn’t been consistent in Test but had Outstanding centuries in SL and NZ, plus a much better home record. Shikhar Dhawan has the best overseas average amongst recent openers. Avg of nearly 40 with 5 100’s. Though he too hasn’t been consistent in Test but had Outstanding centuries in SL and NZ, plus a much better home record. https://t.co/rH94R0a3A0

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out https://t.co/2HwFLMgvmd

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad And the argument that we should not criticise a player in an ongoing match personally doesn’t make sense to me. That doesn’t affect the players performance. Most players don’t read views even after the match and no player can read in between match as phones are deposited :) And the argument that we should not criticise a player in an ongoing match personally doesn’t make sense to me. That doesn’t affect the players performance. Most players don’t read views even after the match and no player can read in between match as phones are deposited :)

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad I admire Aakash for the hardwork he puts on his YouTube channel but calling a different view point as agenda because it doesn’t suit his narrative is poor. There is no bitterness between us and since his video was in public domain wanted to put my point out here. Best wishes I admire Aakash for the hardwork he puts on his YouTube channel but calling a different view point as agenda because it doesn’t suit his narrative is poor. There is no bitterness between us and since his video was in public domain wanted to put my point out here. Best wishes

Indian cricket fans took note of the verbal altercation between the two former cricketers on Twitter and expressed mixed views. A few took the opportunity to showcase their creative skills by compiling hilarious memes on the matter on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 @smileandraja Venkatesh Prasad vs Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul Venkatesh Prasad vs Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul https://t.co/E71OqXCreU

A @AppeFizzz Aakash Chopra and Venkatesh Prasad fighting on twitter for KL Rahul Aakash Chopra and Venkatesh Prasad fighting on twitter for KL Rahul 😂 https://t.co/njBRIwCyZT

Savage @arcomedys akash chopra and venkatesh prasad akash chopra and venkatesh prasad https://t.co/6hrkPVnzUE

Yogi Says @imyogi_26



#INDvAUS KL Rahul watching that Venkatesh Prasad and Akash Chopra fighting for him KL Rahul watching that Venkatesh Prasad and Akash Chopra fighting for him 😛#INDvAUS https://t.co/t2LezX32LB

UmdarTamker @UmdarTamker Venkatesh Prasad - Aakash Chopra E lafda in a nutshell : Venkatesh Prasad - Aakash Chopra E lafda in a nutshell : https://t.co/0HkOHnGehB

SadhuMaharaj 🇮🇳 @SadhuMaharaj16 Venkatesh Prasad and Akash Chopra ~ Venkatesh Prasad and Akash Chopra ~ https://t.co/NV8bpiaWMA

"Don’t wish to engage with you further on this" - Venkatesh Prasad after Aakash Chopra invited him for a video chat

Aakash Chopra invited Venkatesh Prasad for a video chat on a neutral online platform on Tuesday via a tweet. However, Prasad rejected the offer and asserted that he had communicated all that he wanted to and was not interested in further engaging in a conversation on the matter.

In his latest tweet, Venkatesh Prasad wrote:

"No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this."

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad



It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this 🏼 twitter.com/cricketaakash/… Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash

I’ll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properlyI’ll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number twitter.com/venkateshprasa… Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properly 😊I’ll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number twitter.com/venkateshprasa… No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative.It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this 🙏🏼 twitter.com/cricketaakash/…

What is your take on this whole saga?

