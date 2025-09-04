Delhi Capitals star escapes freak dismissal as bat nearly crashes into stumps in ENG vs SA 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Sep 04, 2025 21:03 IST
Tristan Stubbs nearly got out hit-wicket in a bizarre moment (Image via X-@englandcricket)
Tristan Stubbs nearly got out hit-wicket in a bizarre moment (Image via X-@englandcricket)

South Africa and Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Tristan Stubbs nearly got out hit-wicket in a bizarre moment during the second ODI of the three-match series against England on Thursday, September 4. The game is being played at London’s Lord’s Cricket Ground.

On the first ball of the 31st over of the Proteas’ innings, Saqib Mahmood bowled a length delivery. Stubbs played it off the back foot, but his bat slipped from his hands, flew over his shoulder, and landed just in front of the stumps as he dived to protect his wicket.

Watch the video of the moment here:

Meanwhile, Saqib looked stunned, holding his face in disbelief as England narrowly missed a lucky breakthrough.

Fifties from Tristan Stubbs and Matthew Breetzke put SA in command in the 2nd ODI against ENG

England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and chose to field first. South Africa’s openers, Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton, got off to a solid start, putting together 51 runs in the first 10 overs. Jofra Archer broke the partnership, dismissing Rickelton for 35 off 33 balls, ending the 73-run opening stand.

Soon after, Adil Rashid got the better of Markram, who fell just short of a fifty, scoring 49 off 64 balls. Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma had a disappointing outing, managing only four runs off seven balls.

Tristan Stubbs and Matthew Breetzke then took control, with the latter reaching his fourth fifty and the former his third. The pair added 147 runs off 126 balls for the fourth wicket before Archer dismissed Breetzke for 85 off 77 balls.

At the time of writing, South Africa were 240/4 after 40 overs, with Stubbs on 55 and Dewald Brevis yet to score.

Meanwhile, a win today would seal the series for the Proteas, who had chased 132 in the first ODI at Leeds, winning by seven wickets.

