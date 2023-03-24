"Delhi-Mumbai can meet again" - Aakash Chopra predicts a Mumbai Indians win in WPL 2023 Eliminator against UP Warriorz

Aakash Chopra has predicted a Mumbai Indians (MI) win in the WPL 2023 Eliminator against the UP Warriorz (UPW).

The Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy-led sides will cross swords at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday, March 24. The Delhi Capitals (DC) await the winners of tonight's clash in the final, to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 26.

While previewing the Eliminator on the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra opined that the Mumbai Indians will likely face the Delhi Capitals in the title decider, reasoning:

"If we do woman-to-woman marking, I feel the Mumbai Indians are the better side. You tend to go with the better side in a must-win situation. I feel Delhi-Mumbai can meet again unless they lose three or four early wickets and the pressure falls on the lesser-known Indian players. So I am going with Team Mumbai."

While observing that Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. are a formidable unit, the former Indian opener acknowledged that they are reliant on their established players, elaborating:

"Mumbai Indians are an extremely gun team. However, they have a slight dependence on just eight players. At times, we don't even know who are the other three players. Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar and Jintimani Kalita play - but they don't do anything. They are making it work with just eight players."

The likes of Humaira Kazi, Amanjot Kaur and Jintimani Kalita have played all eight games for MI but have hardly got to bat or bowl. Dhara Gujjar, who played three games in place of Pooja Vastrakar, faced just four deliveries in her two innings.

"It starts with Hayley Matthews" - Aakash Chopra on the Mumbai Indians' strengths

Hayley Matthews has stood out with her all-round performances. [P/C: WPL/Twitter]

Speaking about the Mumbai Indians' strengths, Aakash Chopra pointed out that they have three exceptional overseas all-rounders, observing:

"This team's strengths - it starts with Hayley Matthews. She gets slightly stuck when it starts spinning. Natalie Sciver-Brunt is an amazing all-rounder. Amelia Kerr's stature has grown since the ball started spinning more."

While highlighting that MI also have two excellent Indian batters in the form of Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that Isabelle Wong and Pooja Vastrakar can strike a few lusty blows down the order, stating:

"Harmanpreet Kaur's bat has talked loudly and then Yastika Bhatia at the top. So they have an amazing top five. After that, Isabelle Wong comes and Pooja Vastrakar will also play in this match because she played the last match and was also striking the ball well."

Hayley Matthews (232), Harmanpreet (230), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (200) and Yastika (189) are MI's top run-getters in WPL 2023. Amelia Kerr, who has scored 106 runs in five innings, has also played a few crucial knocks for the franchise.

