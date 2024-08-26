Delhi Premier League 2024: Most Runs and Most Wickets after East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers (Updated) ft. Himmat Singh and Simarjeet Singh

The Delhi Premier League 2024 season continued with two matches on Sunday, August 25. In the first match of the day, South Delhi Superstarz thumped West Delhi Lions by 69 runs after amassing 228/4 upfront. Captain Ayush Badoni and wicketkeeper Tejaswi Dahiya made 57 runs each in double-quick time to top-score in the innings.

Later in the match, Badoni claimed two wickets to cap a remarkable all-round performance. Shubham Dubey and Kuldip Yadav also struck twice each to envelop West Delhi Lions for just 159 in 17.4 overs.

In the evening, East Delhi Riders mowed down North Delhi Strikers’ 179-run total with six wickets and nine balls to spare. Batting first, Vaibhav Kandpal and Sarthak Ranjan made rapid 60s for the Strikers before Simarjeet Singh (3/30) conjured a remarkable fightback for the Riders. In response, captain Himmat Singh belted an unbeaten 85 from just 50 balls to steer the East Delhi Riders to an easy win.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Priyansh Arya SDS 237 4 4 82 59.25 170.5 0 3 16 16 2 Dhruv Kaushik CDK 225 4 4 68 75 161.87 0 3 17 12 3 Himmat Singh EDR 216 5 5 85 108 166.15 0 2 19 12 4 Ayush Badoni SDS 188 4 4 57 47 166.37 0 2 9 16 5 Ankit Kumar WDL 168 5 5 73 33.6 180.65 0 1 22 8 6 Mayank Rawat EDR 165 5 3 66 165 191.86 0 2 17 10 7 Vaibhav Kandpal NDS 155 4 4 66 38.75 147.62 0 2 14 8 8 Arpit Rana PDL 144 5 5 59 36 139.81 0 2 23 3 9 Sarthak Ranjan NDS 127 4 4 60 31.75 133.68 0 2 14 5 10 Jonty Sidhu CDK 121 5 4 50 30.25 175.36 0 1 8 7

Priyansh Arya displaced Dhruv Kaushik (225 runs) from the top of the Delhi Premier League 2024 run-scoring charts with 237 runs. Himmat Singh jumped from number five to number three after his 85* while Ayush Badoni retained his position as the fourth most successful batter of the season. Ankit Kumar also gained a rung to jump to number five on the top 10 batting table with 168 runs.

He is followed by Mayank Rawat (165 runs) and Vaibhav Kandpal (155 runs) at number six and seven, respectively. Arpit Rana slipped from number three to number eight on the list with 144 runs to his name. Sarthak Ranjan jumped into the top 10 at number nine with 127 runs, while Jonty Sidhu (121 runs) lost three rungs to occupy the tenth position on the batting charts.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Simarjeet Singh EDR 12 5 5 12.25 9 8.17 0 3 0 2 Sumit Kumar CDK 7 5 4 15.43 12 7.71 0 1 0 3 Anirudh Chowdhary NDS 7 4 4 16.71 12.29 8.16 0 1 0 4 Harsh Tyagi EDR 7 5 5 13 12.14 6.42 0 0 0 5 Aayush Singh Thakur PDL 7 5 5 21.43 14.57 8.82 0 1 0 6 Money Grewal CDK 7 5 5 20.57 13.86 8.91 0 1 0 7 Ayush Badoni SDS 6 4 4 16.17 13 7.46 0 0 0 8 Prince Yadav PDL 6 5 5 25.17 19 7.95 0 1 0 9 Himanshu Chauhan EDR 6 5 5 26.17 17 9.24 0 1 0 10 Hrithik Shokeen WDL 5 5 5 26.4 20.2 7.84 0 0 0

Simarjeet Singh extended his wickets tally to 12 scalps after his match-winning three-fer. Leading the bowling charts of the Delhi Premier League 2024 season, he is followed by Sumit Kumar with seven wickets.

Anirudh Chowdhary (seven wickets) picked up a wicket to jump from number six to number three on the list. He is followed by Harsh Tyagi considering the latter also moved up a rung at number four. Additionally, Aayush Singh Thakur slipped from three to five and Money Grewal slipped from four to six on the latest bowling charts.

Ayush Badoni takes the seventh spot on the table for taking six wickets. Prince Yadav and Himanshu Chauhan, also with six wickets, are ranked eighth and ninth on the list. Hrithik Shokeen slipped from number eight to number ten to round up the overall wicket-taking charts.

