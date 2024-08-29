Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after East Delhi Riders vs Purani Dilli-6 (Updated) ft. Anuj Rawat & Sujal Singh

The 19th match of the 2024 Delhi Premier League between the North Delhi Strikers and the West Delhi Lions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi was reduced to a seven-over-a-side affair.

Batting first, the Delhi Strikers put up a first innings score of 87/7. Ekansh Dobal (19 off 12), Anmol Sharma (32 off 11), and Tishant Dabala were the key contributors for the Lions. Anirudh Chowdhary, Suyash Sharma, and Aman Bharti scalped two wickets each for the strikers.

Chasing 88, North Delhi opener Sarthak Ranjan gave his side a blistering start, scoring 27 off just 14 deliveries. But it was wicketkeeper-batter Yajas Sharma, who stole the show, scoring a quickfire 21-ball 41 to help his side beat the West Delhi Lions by seven wickets, with a solitary ball to spare.

Meanwhile, the East Delhi Riders openers Anuj Rawat (121 off 66) and Sujal Singh (108 off 57) wreaked havoc on the Purani Dilli-6 bowlers in the second fixture of the day. The two batters shared 13 boundaries and 20 maximums between them, helping the Riders post a mammoth 241/0 in 20 overs.

Winning this game was always going to be a herculean task, and that proved to be the case as the Purani Dilli-6 scored 215/8, losing the match by 26 runs.

East Delhi bowlers Harsh Tyagi (3/34), Bhagwan Singh (2/37) and Mayank Rawat (2/4) helped their side win the 20th match of the season.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Priyansh Arya SDS 432 6 6 107 86.4 183.05 1 4 32 29 2 Ayush Badoni SDS 320 6 6 76 53.33 193.94 0 4 20 27 3 Himmat Singh EDR 279 6 6 85 93 171.17 0 3 25 15 4 Anuj Rawat EDR 276 7 7 121 55.2 157.71 1 1 17 21 5 Dhruv Kaushik CDK 258 6 6 68 51.6 166.45 0 3 21 14 6 Arpit Rana PDL 242 8 8 59 34.57 137.5 0 2 35 6 7 Sujal Singh EDR 224 6 6 108 44.8 156.64 1 1 23 12 8 Vansh Bedi PDL 221 8 8 96 44.2 185.71 0 1 11 22 9 Vaibhav Kandpal NDS 216 6 6 66 36 143.05 0 3 21 8 10 Ankit Kumar WDL 176 6 6 73 29.33 179.59 0 1 24 8

South Delhi Superstarz batter Priyansh Arya tops the highest run-getters list with 432 runs in six matches, striking at 183.05. Arya’s teammate Ayush Badoni occupies the second place with 320 runs in six matches, averaging a healthy 53.33.

Himmat Singh (279), Anuj Rawat (276), and Dhruv Kaushik (258) occupy the third, fourth, and fifth positions on the list, respectively. Rawat climbed to the fourth place from the ninth spot, while Dhruv Kaushik slipped to the fifth place from fourth.

Arpit Rana, having amassed a total of 242 runs this season, moves to the sixth position from fifth, while Sujal Singh occupies the seventh spot with 224 runs.

Vansh Bedi (221), Vibhav Kandpal (216), and Ankit Kumar (176) occupy the eighth, ninth, and 10th places, respectively, on the runs scoring chart. Ankit Kumar slipped to the 10th position from the seventh place, while Vaibhav Kandpal moved to the ninth place from sixth.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Simarjeet Singh EDR 13 6 6 13.54 9.62 8.45 0 3 0 2 Aayush Singh Thakur PDL 12 8 8 23.75 14.5 9.83 1 1 0 3 Harsh Tyagi EDR 11 7 7 14.73 12.09 7.31 0 1 0 4 Digvesh Rathi SDS 10 6 6 15.5 14.3 6.5 0 2 0 5 Anirudh Chowdhary NDS 9 5 5 16 10.89 8.82 0 1 0 6 Sumit Kumar CDK 8 6 5 17 12.75 8 0 1 0 7 Prince Yadav PDL 8 8 8 35.25 23.25 9.1 0 1 0 8 Ayush Badoni SDS 7 6 6 18.29 16.29 6.74 0 0 0 9 Mayank Rawat EDR 7 7 6 16 13.71 7 0 0 0 10 Suyash Sharma NDS 7 6 6 28.57 18 9.52 0 0 0

Simarjeet Singh tops the most wickets list with a tally of 13 scalps in seven matches, claiming his wickets at an economy rate of 8.62. Aayush Singh Thakur is second on the charts with 12 wickets in eight matches and a healthy average of 23.75.

Harsh Tyagi (11), Digvesh Rathi (10), and Anirudh Chowdhary (9) occupy the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively. Harsh climbed to the third spot from fifth; Digvesh Rathi moved down one position to fourth, while Anirudh Chowdhary moved to the fifth spot from seventh. Sumit Kumar is sixth on the highest wicket takers list with eight wickets to his name, while Prince Yadav cements the seventh place with eight wickets too.

Ayush Badoni retains the eighth spot on the list with seven wickets to his name. Mayank Rawat and Suyash Sharma round off the top-10 list, occupying the ninth and 10th positions with seven wickets each, respectively.

