Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz (Updated) ft. Sujal Singh and Harsh Tyagi

East Delhi Riders beat the South Delhi Superstarz by seven wickets in the 8th match of the Delhi Premier League on Thursday, August 22.

After Himmat Singh won the toss and elected to bowl, the Superstarz lost their first wicket for just four runs in the second over. Skipper Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya then steadied the innings with a 67-run partnership from 36 balls.

Priyansh scored 53 off 32 deliveries, while Dhruv remained unbeaten on 50 from 23 balls, as the Superstarz finished on 191 from seven. Mayank Rawat (2/33) and Harsh Tyagi (2/17) took two wickets each.

Anuj Rawat and Sujal Singh provided a solid start to the Riders' chase. They added 86 runs for the first wicket in just 6.1 overs. Sujal made 63 runs off 32 deliveries, while Hardik Sharma and Samarth Seth had an unbeaten partnership of 50 runs for the fourth wicket.

The East Delhi Riders eventually chased down the target in 17.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. Ayush Badoni, with two wickets for 26 runs from four overs, was the pick of the bowlers for the South Delhi Superstarz.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Priyansh Arya SDS 192 3 3 82 64 169.91 0 3 11 14 2 Ayush Badoni SDS 131 3 3 57 43.67 154.12 0 1 7 10 3 Arpit Rana PDL 125 3 3 59 62.5 140.45 0 2 19 3 4 Dhruv Kaushik CDK 119 2 2 63 59.5 175 0 2 9 7 5 Vaibhav Kandpal NDS 89 2 2 60 44.5 156.14 0 1 6 6 6 Vansh Bedi PDL 86 3 3 47 86 162.26 0 0 5 7 7 Sujal Singh EDR 81 2 2 63 40.5 176.09 0 1 10 3 8 Anuj Rawat EDR 77 3 3 34 38.5 157.14 0 0 5 6 9 Yash Dhull CDK 76 3 3 52 25.33 116.92 0 1 6 3 10 Yash Bhatia NDS 71 2 2 37 71 131.48 0 0 9 2

Priyansh Arya and Ayush Badoni continue to remain the best performers with the bat for the South Delhi Superstarz. Priyansh is the leading run-scorer with 192 runs to his name, while skipper Badoni is ranked second.

Arpit Rana and Dhruv Kaushik are the only other batters who have breached the 100-run mark this season. Arpit has amassed 125 runs at a strike rate of 140.45. Dhruv has managed to strike at 175 and scored 119 runs in just two outings.

Vaibhav Kandpal (89 runs), Vansh Bedi (86 runs), and Sujal Singh (81 runs) are the next three on this list. Vaibhav and Sujal have scored a half-century each, while Vansh has hit the joint-third most number of sixes this season.

Anuj Rawat, Yash Dhull, and Yash Bhatia occupy the next three slots and are separated by very small margins. They have scored 77, 76, and 71 runs, respectively. Dhull, the captain of Central Delhi Kings, is the only half-centurion among the three.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Simarjeet Singh EDR 6 3 3 16.33 10 9.8 0 1 0 2 Harsh Tyagi EDR 5 3 3 7.8 9.8 4.78 0 0 0 3 Shivam Sharma PDL 5 3 3 13.6 10.8 7.56 0 0 0 4 Yatish Singh NDS 4 2 2 12.5 10.5 7.14 0 1 0 5 Mayank Rawat EDR 4 3 2 12 9 8 0 0 0 6 Akhil Chaudhary WDL 4 2 2 14.5 10.5 8.29 0 1 0 7 Ayush Badoni SDS 4 3 3 18.5 15 7.4 0 0 0 8 Himanshu Chauhan EDR 4 3 3 18.5 15 7.4 0 1 0 9 Laxman PDL 3 1 1 13.67 8 10.25 0 1 0 10 Hrithik Shokeen WDL 3 2 2 15 14 6.43 0 0 0

Simarjeet Singh continues to lead the bowling chart with the most wickets so far this season. The 26-year-old pacer has six scalps to his name in three outings.

Harsh Tyagi and Shivam Sharma are the next two names on this list. Both the bowlers have picked four wickets each. Harsh has conceded runs at an economy of just 4.78, which is the lowest among the top 10 wicket-takers.

Yatish Singh, Mayank Rawat, Akhil Chaudhary, Ayush Badoni, and Himanshu Chauhan are closely competing with one another with four wickets apiece. Yatish, Ayush, and Himanshu have their economy just under eight runs per over.

Laxman and Hrithik Shokeen are the second-highest wicket-takers for their respective teams. Laxman represents Purani Dilli-6, while Hrithik plays for the West Delhi Lions. Both of them have three wickets under their belt.

