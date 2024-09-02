Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions (Updated) ft. Anuj Rawat and Siddhartha Solanki

North Delhi Strikers secured a 61-run win over South Delhi Superstars in the 25th match of the 2024 Delhi Premier League. Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi hosted the clash on Sunday, September 1.

Batting first, the North Delhi-based franchise managed to score a competitive first-inning score of 209/4. It came courtesy of batting contributions from Yash Dabas (68 off 40) and Vaibhav Rawal (56 off 34).

In reply, the South Delhi Superstars got off to a decent start. Openers Kunwar Bidhuri (42 off 21) and skipper Priyansh Arya (26 off 9) blazed at the top of the order. Barring these two batters, no South Delhi player could make a sizable contribution as they slumped to a paltry 148 in just 16 overs.

Strikers’ bowling spearhead Siddhartha Solanki (5/19) took a five-fer, helping his side win the first game of the day.

The 26th match of the season saw the East Delhi Riders emerge triumphant by a healthy 52-run margin against the West Delhi Lions. A complete batting display from the Riders saw them post a massive first-inning score of 222/6. Anuj Rawat (52 off 28), Sujal Singh (43 off 28), and skipper Himmat Singh (55 off 29) helped their side post a sizable target.

Chasing 223, West Delhi batters Deepak Punia (35 off 24) and skipper Hrithik Shokeen (31 off 19) top-scored for the Lions. However, their knocks went in vain as they could only manage to score 170/8 in 20 overs.

Simarjeet Singh, Harsh Tyagi, and Mayank Rawat scalped two wickets each to help their team win the second match of the day.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Priyansh Arya SDS 602 9 9 120 75.25 198.03 2 4 49 42 2 Ayush Badoni SDS 515 8 8 165 64.38 226.87 1 5 28 51 3 Himmat Singh EDR 334 8 7 85 83.5 173.96 0 4 29 19 4 Anuj Rawat EDR 328 8 8 121 54.67 161.58 1 2 23 24 5 Vaibhav Kandpal NDS 275 9 9 66 30.56 147.85 0 3 31 10 6 Sujal Singh EDR 267 7 7 108 44.5 156.14 1 1 29 13 7 Dhruv Kaushik CDK 266 7 7 68 44.33 166.25 0 3 23 14 8 Arpit Rana PDL 262 9 9 59 32.75 138.62 0 2 39 6 9 Ankit Kumar WDL 238 9 9 73 26.44 159.73 0 1 32 9 10 Krish Yadav WDL 231 7 7 106 33 134.3 1 0 20 8

Priyansh Arya is in the first spot on the highest wicket-takers list with a total of 602 runs in nine matches. The South Delhi Superstars skipper has scored his runs at an average of 75.25 and a strike rate of 198.03.

Ayush Badoni (515) and Himmat Singh (334) complete the trifecta of the top run scorers, cementing the second and third places, respectively. Anuj Rawat and Vaibhav Kandpal break into the top-five list with tallies of 328 and 275 runs, respectively. Vaibhav Kandpal ascended to the fifth place from the seventh position.

Dhruv Kaushik moved down one position to sixth place, having amassed 267 runs in seven matches. Meanwhile, Dhruv Kaushik is in the seventh spot from fifth, having scored 266 runs at an average of 44.53. Arpit Rana (262), Ankit Kumar (238), and Krish Yadav (231) round off the top-10 list, occupying the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions each.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Aayush Singh Thakur PDL 16 9 9 19.38 12.38 9.39 1 2 0 2 Simarjeet Singh EDR 15 8 8 16.27 11.53 8.46 0 3 0 3 Harsh Tyagi EDR 13 8 8 14.15 12.08 7.03 0 1 0 4 Digvesh Rathi SDS 13 9 9 21 16.08 7.84 0 2 0 5 Siddhartha Solanki NDS 10 5 4 11.2 6.6 10.18 1 1 0 6 Sumit Kumar CDK 10 7 6 15.3 11.4 8.05 0 1 0 7 Prince Yadav PDL 10 9 9 30 20.7 8.7 0 1 0 8 Suyash Sharma NDS 10 9 9 30.3 18 10.1 0 0 0 9 Anirudh Chowdhary NDS 9 5 5 16 10.89 8.82 0 1 0 10 Mayank Rawat EDR 9 8 7 15.33 13.33 6.9 0 0 0

Aayush Singh Thakur is on the highest wicket-taker list at this stage of the competition. He has snared a total of 16 wickets in nine matches, averaging 19.38 and an economy rate of 9.39.

The East Delhi Riders’ bowling duo of Simarjeet Singh and Harsh Tyagi occupy the second and third places on the wickets leaderboard. They have scalped 15 and 13 wickets, respectively.

Simarjeet Singh has a bowling strike rate of 11.53, while Harsh Tyagi’s miserly economy rate of 7.03 sees him move one position up on the list. Having played nine matches so far, Digvesh Rathi sits pretty in the fourth position with 13 wickets too. However, a slightly inferior economy rate of 7.84 sees Rathi slip one spot down on the list.

A total of four bowlers, namely Siddhartha Solanki, Sumit Kumar, Prince Yadav, and Suyash Sharma, have all taken 10 wickets each so far this season. They see themselves occupying the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth positions, respectively.

North Delhi Strikers’ medium pacer Anirudh Chowdhary slips down to the ninth spot from seventh with nine wickets and a strike rate of 10.89. Meanwhile, Mayank Rawat retains the last spot on the top wicket-takers list, occupying the 10th position with nine wickets to his name.

