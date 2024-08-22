Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Purani Dilli-6 vs West Delhi Lions (Updated) ft. Arpit Rana and Hrithik Shokeen

Purani Dilli-6 consigned West Delhi Lions to a seven-wicket defeat in match seven of the Delhi Premier League 2024 on Wednesday, August 21.

Batting first, West Delhi Lions made just 141/9 from 20 overs largely owing to a sizzling 14-ball 34-run blitzkrieg from Ekansh Dobal. Tishant Dabla also blasted 23 from just nine deliveries during the slog overs after the collective failure of the top order. For Purani Dilli-6, Laxman seized figures of 3/41 from four overs. Captain Lalit Yadav also packed a crucial wicket and Aayush Singh Thakur conceded just 27 runs with two bonus wickets.

In response, Purani Dilli-6 chased down their target at the expense of just three wickets in 17.1 overs. Opening batter Arpit Rana top-scored with 56* from 43 balls. Unbeaten Vansh Bedi also smacked 30 runs from 18 balls to headline the chase after Hrithik Shokeen’s double-wicket strike.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Priyansh Arya SDS 139 2 2 82 69.5 171.6 0 2 6 11 2 Dhruv Kaushik CDK 119 2 2 63 59.5 175 0 2 9 7 3 Ayush Badoni SDS 99 2 2 57 49.5 152.31 0 1 5 7 4 Vaibhav Kandpal NDS 89 2 2 60 44.5 156.14 0 1 6 6 5 Yash Dhull CDK 76 3 3 52 25.33 116.92 0 1 6 3 6 Yash Bhatia NDS 71 2 2 37 71 131.48 0 0 9 2 7 Jonty Sidhu CDK 71 3 3 42 23.67 151.06 0 0 5 3 8 Arpit Rana PDL 69 2 2 59 34.5 150 0 1 10 2 9 Yash Dabas NDS 66 2 2 56 33 150 0 1 6 4 10 Vansh Bedi PDL 56 2 2 47 56 160 0 0 5 4

Priyansh Arya continues to lead the batting charts of the Delhi Premier League 2024 season with 139 runs. Arpit Rana with 125 runs and Dhruv Kaushik with 119 runs are the only other batters to have tallied over 100 runs so far this season.

Ayush Badoni has punched out 99 runs from two innings. Vaibhav Kandpal has unleashed 89 runs to find themselves among the season’s five most successful batters.

Vansh Bedi takes the sixth spot on the batting list with 86 runs. He is followed by Yash Dhull, who has produced 76 runs from three innings. Yash Bhatia and Jonty Sidhu, with 71 runs each, are ranked eighth and ninth on the table. Yash Dabas and his 66-run season tally places him at number 10 on the top 10 batting charts.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Simarjeet Singh EDR 5 2 2 7.2 7.2 6 0 1 0 2 Akhil Chaudhary WDL 4 1 1 5 6 5 0 1 0 3 Yatish Singh NDS 4 2 2 12.5 10.5 7.14 0 1 0 4 Shivam Sharma PDL 4 2 2 13.25 9 8.83 0 0 0 5 Harsh Tyagi EDR 3 2 2 7.33 10.33 4.26 0 0 0 6 Himanshu Chauhan EDR 3 2 2 13.67 12 6.83 0 1 0 7 Prince Yadav PDL 3 2 2 16.33 14 7 0 0 0 8 Suyash Sharma NDS 3 2 2 22 16 8.25 0 0 0 9 Money Grewal CDK 3 3 3 27.33 18.33 8.95 0 0 0 10 Rajneesh Dadar CDK 3 3 3 27.67 18 9.22 0 0 0

Simarjeet Singh and Shivam Sharma occupy the top two positions among the Delhi Premier League 2024 leading wicket-takers with five scalps each. Yatish Singh, with four wickets at an average of 12.50, is ranked third on the list above fellow four-wicket collector Akhil Chaudhary.

Laxman claimed three wickets on the day to jump to number five on the bowling table as of August 21. Harsh Tyagi is ranked sixth on the list for taking three wickets at an average of 7.33.

Hrithik Shokeen and Himanshu Chauhan, also with three wickets each, take the subsequent two slots on the table. Suyash Sharma and Prince Yadav round up the top 10 charts at number nine and 10 respectively, collecting three wickets apiece at averages of 22 and 24.67.

