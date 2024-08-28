  • home icon
Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings (Updated) ft. Ayush Badoni & Priyansh Arya

By Sportz Connect
Modified Aug 28, 2024 23:53 IST
Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs List
Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs List updated after Match 18

On Wednesday, August 28, the Delhi Premier League 2024 season continued with Central Delhi Kings and South Delhi Superstarz squaring off in the 18th match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

South Delhi Superstarz won the toss and opted to bat first. Following Sarthak Ray’s dismissal in the second over, Priyansh Arya (88) and Ayush Badoni (76) forged a 117-run for the second wicket. Later, Dhruv Singh II smashed a 22-ball 42-run with Vision Panchal’s 23 off 12 to set a total of 254 runs.

Rajneesh Dadar and Harish Dagar claimed two wickets each for the Central Delhi Kings. In reply, the Kings were knocked out to 132/10 in 17.4 overs with Lakshay Thareja top-scoring 32 off 22.

Digvesh Rathi, who spearheaded the bowling assault, took three wickets while Kuldip Yadav and impact sub Anshuman Hooda picked up two wickets each.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Priyansh AryaSDS4326610786.4183.05143229
2Ayush BadoniSDS320667653.33193.94042027
3Himmat SinghEDR279668593171.17032515
4Dhruv KaushikCDK258666851.6166.45032114
5Arpit RanaPDL215775935.83145.2702316
6Vaibhav KandpalNDS212556642.4142.2803208
7Ankit KumarWDL168557333.6180.6501228
8Mayank RawatEDR165646682.5189.66021710
9Anuj RawatEDR155666131142.2011110
10Jonty SidhuCDK148765024.67154.1701108

Priyansh Arya hammered an outstanding 42-ball 88-run knock, featuring seven fours and six sixes, in the previous game. He is currently ranked first in the DPL 2024 most runs leaderboard.

Ayush Badoni (320) and Himmat Singh (279) switched their positions to finish in the second and third spots, respectively. Badoni smashed a season-best 76-run knock in the previous match with 13 boundaries.

Dhruv Kaushik (258), Arpit Rana (215), and Vaibhav Kandpal (212) retained their fourth, fifth, and sixth spots, respectively. Similarly, Ankit Kumar (168), Mayank Rawat (165), Anuj Rawat (155), and Jonty Sidhu (148) remained in the next four spots each.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Simarjeet SinghEDR136613.549.628.45030
2Aayush Singh ThakurPDL127719.5812.59.4110
3Digvesh RathiSDS106615.514.36.5020
4Sumit KumarCDK8651712.758010
5Harsh TyagiEDR8661613.637.05000
6Prince YadavPDL8773020.258.89010
7Anirudh ChowdharyNDS74416.7112.298.16010
8Ayush BadoniSDS76618.2916.296.74000
9Kuldip YadavSDS76623.2913.8610.08000
10Money GrewalCDK77731.7120.719.19010

Simarjeet Singh (13) and Aayush Singh Thakur (12) are still in the top two positions each. Meanwhile, Digvesh Rathi picked up two wickets and climbed from seventh to third position with 10 wickets.

On the other hand, Sumit Kumar, Harsh Tyagi, and Prince Yadav descended to the following three positions with eight wickets each. With seven wickets each, Anirudh Chowdhary slipped from sixth to seventh and Ayush Badoni, who picked up one wicket in the last game, moved from ninth to eighth.

Kuldip Yadav claimed two wickets and secured the ninth position with seven wickets while Money Grewal dropped to 10th.

Edited by Yash Singh
