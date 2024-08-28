Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings (Updated) ft. Ayush Badoni & Priyansh Arya

On Wednesday, August 28, the Delhi Premier League 2024 season continued with Central Delhi Kings and South Delhi Superstarz squaring off in the 18th match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

South Delhi Superstarz won the toss and opted to bat first. Following Sarthak Ray’s dismissal in the second over, Priyansh Arya (88) and Ayush Badoni (76) forged a 117-run for the second wicket. Later, Dhruv Singh II smashed a 22-ball 42-run with Vision Panchal’s 23 off 12 to set a total of 254 runs.

Rajneesh Dadar and Harish Dagar claimed two wickets each for the Central Delhi Kings. In reply, the Kings were knocked out to 132/10 in 17.4 overs with Lakshay Thareja top-scoring 32 off 22.

Digvesh Rathi, who spearheaded the bowling assault, took three wickets while Kuldip Yadav and impact sub Anshuman Hooda picked up two wickets each.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Priyansh Arya SDS 432 6 6 107 86.4 183.05 1 4 32 29 2 Ayush Badoni SDS 320 6 6 76 53.33 193.94 0 4 20 27 3 Himmat Singh EDR 279 6 6 85 93 171.17 0 3 25 15 4 Dhruv Kaushik CDK 258 6 6 68 51.6 166.45 0 3 21 14 5 Arpit Rana PDL 215 7 7 59 35.83 145.27 0 2 31 6 6 Vaibhav Kandpal NDS 212 5 5 66 42.4 142.28 0 3 20 8 7 Ankit Kumar WDL 168 5 5 73 33.6 180.65 0 1 22 8 8 Mayank Rawat EDR 165 6 4 66 82.5 189.66 0 2 17 10 9 Anuj Rawat EDR 155 6 6 61 31 142.2 0 1 11 10 10 Jonty Sidhu CDK 148 7 6 50 24.67 154.17 0 1 10 8

Priyansh Arya hammered an outstanding 42-ball 88-run knock, featuring seven fours and six sixes, in the previous game. He is currently ranked first in the DPL 2024 most runs leaderboard.

Ayush Badoni (320) and Himmat Singh (279) switched their positions to finish in the second and third spots, respectively. Badoni smashed a season-best 76-run knock in the previous match with 13 boundaries.

Dhruv Kaushik (258), Arpit Rana (215), and Vaibhav Kandpal (212) retained their fourth, fifth, and sixth spots, respectively. Similarly, Ankit Kumar (168), Mayank Rawat (165), Anuj Rawat (155), and Jonty Sidhu (148) remained in the next four spots each.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Simarjeet Singh EDR 13 6 6 13.54 9.62 8.45 0 3 0 2 Aayush Singh Thakur PDL 12 7 7 19.58 12.5 9.4 1 1 0 3 Digvesh Rathi SDS 10 6 6 15.5 14.3 6.5 0 2 0 4 Sumit Kumar CDK 8 6 5 17 12.75 8 0 1 0 5 Harsh Tyagi EDR 8 6 6 16 13.63 7.05 0 0 0 6 Prince Yadav PDL 8 7 7 30 20.25 8.89 0 1 0 7 Anirudh Chowdhary NDS 7 4 4 16.71 12.29 8.16 0 1 0 8 Ayush Badoni SDS 7 6 6 18.29 16.29 6.74 0 0 0 9 Kuldip Yadav SDS 7 6 6 23.29 13.86 10.08 0 0 0 10 Money Grewal CDK 7 7 7 31.71 20.71 9.19 0 1 0

Simarjeet Singh (13) and Aayush Singh Thakur (12) are still in the top two positions each. Meanwhile, Digvesh Rathi picked up two wickets and climbed from seventh to third position with 10 wickets.

On the other hand, Sumit Kumar, Harsh Tyagi, and Prince Yadav descended to the following three positions with eight wickets each. With seven wickets each, Anirudh Chowdhary slipped from sixth to seventh and Ayush Badoni, who picked up one wicket in the last game, moved from ninth to eighth.

Kuldip Yadav claimed two wickets and secured the ninth position with seven wickets while Money Grewal dropped to 10th.

