Delhi Premier League 2024: Most Runs and Most Wickets after South Delhi Superstarz vs Purani Dilli-6 (Updated) ft. Priyansh Arya and Digvesh Rathi

South Delhi Superstarz pulverised Purani Dilli-6 in match 15 of the Delhi Premier League 2024 season on Monday, August 26. Batting first, the South Delhi Superstarz charted a colossal 235/3 from 20 overs.

Priyansh Arya (107* off 55) clobbered nine boundaries and seven sixes in his unbeaten century while captain Ayush Badoni exploded with a 20-ball 56. Sarthak Ray also made a cracking 49 before Prince Yadav briefly threatened Superstarz’s batting juggernaut with two timely wickets.

Chasing 236, Purani Dilli-6 managed just 147/9 to fall 88 runs short of their target. Opening batter Arpit Rana started confidently with a 19-ball 29 in his 43-run powerplay partnership with Arnav Bugga.

However, Digvesh Rathi (3/13) struck back for the Superstarz with three key wickets. Anshuman Hooda and Vision Panchal also picked up two wickets each in the innings to round up a dominant evening for the Superstarz.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Priyansh Arya SDS 344 5 5 107 86 177.32 1 3 25 23 2 Ayush Badoni SDS 244 5 5 57 48.8 183.46 0 3 12 22 3 Dhruv Kaushik CDK 225 4 4 68 75 161.87 0 3 17 12 4 Himmat Singh EDR 216 5 5 85 108 166.15 0 2 19 12 5 Arpit Rana PDL 173 6 6 59 34.6 141.8 0 2 25 5 6 Ankit Kumar WDL 168 5 5 73 33.6 180.65 0 1 22 8 7 Mayank Rawat EDR 165 5 3 66 165 191.86 0 2 17 10 8 Vaibhav Kandpal NDS 155 4 4 66 38.75 147.62 0 2 14 8 9 Sarthak Ranjan NDS 127 4 4 60 31.75 133.68 0 2 14 5 10 Vansh Bedi PDL 123 6 6 47 41 168.49 0 0 7 11

Priyansh Arya’s match-winning ton extended his tally to 344 runs as he further solidified himself at the top of the Delhi Premier League 2024 leading run-makers.

Ayush Badoni (244 runs) made 56 in the same match to jump from number four to number two among the season’s most successful batters. Dhruv Kaushik (225 runs) and Himmat Singh (216 runs) both lost a rung each to slip to number three and number four respectively.

For scoring 29, Arpit Rana elevated himself from eight to five on the batting charts. He leapfrogged Ankit Kumar, Mayank Rawat, and Vaibhav Kandpal in a single bound. Each of the three batters lost a rung to be ranked sixth, seventh, and eighth respectively on the updated list.

Sarthak Ranjan remained at number nine for scoring 127 runs in the tournament. Vansh Bedi replaced Jonty Sidhu at number 10 with 123 runs from six innings.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Simarjeet Singh EDR 12 5 5 12.25 9 8.17 0 3 0 2 Prince Yadav PDL 8 6 6 24 17.25 8.35 0 1 0 3 Sumit Kumar CDK 7 5 4 15.43 12 7.71 0 1 0 4 Anirudh Chowdhary NDS 7 4 4 16.71 12.29 8.16 0 1 0 5 Harsh Tyagi EDR 7 5 5 13 12.14 6.42 0 0 0 6 Digvesh Rathi SDS 7 5 5 20.43 17 7.21 0 1 0 7 Money Grewal CDK 7 5 5 20.57 13.86 8.91 0 1 0 8 Aayush Singh Thakur PDL 7 6 6 29.71 18 9.9 0 1 0 9 Ayush Badoni SDS 6 5 5 18.33 16 6.88 0 0 0 10 Himanshu Chauhan EDR 6 5 5 26.17 17 9.24 0 1 0

Simarjeet Singh remains the leading wicket-taker of the Delhi Premier League 2024 season with 12 scalps. Prince Yadav (eight wickets) catapulted himself from number eight to two among the season’s most successful bowlers. He took two wickets against South Delhi Superstarz.

Owing to Yadav’s latest insurgence, bowlers like Sumit Kumar, Anirudh Chowdhary, and Harsh Tyagi lost a step each to slip to number three, four, and five in that order. Digvesh Rathi jumped into the top 10 at number six after taking a match-winning three-fer against Purani Dilli-6. He is followed by Money Grewal at seven for collecting seven wickets so far in the tournament.

Aayush Singh Thakur slipped from five to eight while Ayush Badoni slipped from seven to nine in the updated bowling table. Himanshu Chauhan also slipped a rung to be ranked as the 10th-highest wicket-taker of the season with six scalps.

