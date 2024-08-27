  • home icon
  Delhi Premier League 2024: Most Runs and Most Wickets after South Delhi Superstarz vs Purani Dilli-6 (Updated) ft. Priyansh Arya and Digvesh Rathi

Delhi Premier League 2024: Most Runs and Most Wickets after South Delhi Superstarz vs Purani Dilli-6 (Updated) ft. Priyansh Arya and Digvesh Rathi

By Sportz Connect
Modified Aug 27, 2024 00:00 IST
Delhi Premier League 2024: Most Runs
Delhi Premier League 2024: Most Runs

South Delhi Superstarz pulverised Purani Dilli-6 in match 15 of the Delhi Premier League 2024 season on Monday, August 26. Batting first, the South Delhi Superstarz charted a colossal 235/3 from 20 overs.

Priyansh Arya (107* off 55) clobbered nine boundaries and seven sixes in his unbeaten century while captain Ayush Badoni exploded with a 20-ball 56. Sarthak Ray also made a cracking 49 before Prince Yadav briefly threatened Superstarz’s batting juggernaut with two timely wickets.

Chasing 236, Purani Dilli-6 managed just 147/9 to fall 88 runs short of their target. Opening batter Arpit Rana started confidently with a 19-ball 29 in his 43-run powerplay partnership with Arnav Bugga.

However, Digvesh Rathi (3/13) struck back for the Superstarz with three key wickets. Anshuman Hooda and Vision Panchal also picked up two wickets each in the innings to round up a dominant evening for the Superstarz.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Priyansh Arya SDS3445510786177.32132523
2Ayush BadoniSDS244555748.8183.46031222
3Dhruv KaushikCDK225446875161.87031712
4Himmat SinghEDR2165585108166.15021912
5Arpit RanaPDL173665934.6141.802255
6Ankit KumarWDL168557333.6180.6501228
7Mayank RawatEDR1655366165191.86021710
8Vaibhav KandpalNDS155446638.75147.6202148
9Sarthak Ranjan NDS127446031.75133.6802145
10Vansh BediPDL123664741168.4900711

Priyansh Arya’s match-winning ton extended his tally to 344 runs as he further solidified himself at the top of the Delhi Premier League 2024 leading run-makers.

Ayush Badoni (244 runs) made 56 in the same match to jump from number four to number two among the season’s most successful batters. Dhruv Kaushik (225 runs) and Himmat Singh (216 runs) both lost a rung each to slip to number three and number four respectively.

For scoring 29, Arpit Rana elevated himself from eight to five on the batting charts. He leapfrogged Ankit Kumar, Mayank Rawat, and Vaibhav Kandpal in a single bound. Each of the three batters lost a rung to be ranked sixth, seventh, and eighth respectively on the updated list.

Sarthak Ranjan remained at number nine for scoring 127 runs in the tournament. Vansh Bedi replaced Jonty Sidhu at number 10 with 123 runs from six innings.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Simarjeet SinghEDR125512.2598.17030
2Prince YadavPDL8662417.258.35010
3Sumit KumarCDK75415.43127.71010
4Anirudh ChowdharyNDS74416.7112.298.16010
5Harsh TyagiEDR7551312.146.42000
6Digvesh RathiSDS75520.43177.21010
7Money GrewalCDK75520.5713.868.91010
8Aayush Singh ThakurPDL76629.71189.9010
9Ayush BadoniSDS65518.33166.88000
10Himanshu ChauhanEDR65526.17179.24010

Simarjeet Singh remains the leading wicket-taker of the Delhi Premier League 2024 season with 12 scalps. Prince Yadav (eight wickets) catapulted himself from number eight to two among the season’s most successful bowlers. He took two wickets against South Delhi Superstarz.

Owing to Yadav’s latest insurgence, bowlers like Sumit Kumar, Anirudh Chowdhary, and Harsh Tyagi lost a step each to slip to number three, four, and five in that order. Digvesh Rathi jumped into the top 10 at number six after taking a match-winning three-fer against Purani Dilli-6. He is followed by Money Grewal at seven for collecting seven wickets so far in the tournament.

Aayush Singh Thakur slipped from five to eight while Ayush Badoni slipped from seven to nine in the updated bowling table. Himanshu Chauhan also slipped a rung to be ranked as the 10th-highest wicket-taker of the season with six scalps.

Edited by Aditya Singh
