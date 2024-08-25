Delhi Premier League 2024: Most Runs and Most Wickets after West Delhi Lions vs Central Delhi Kings (Updated) ft. Dhruv Kaushik and Money Grewal

By Sportz Connect
Modified Aug 25, 2024 01:19 IST
Updated points table in Delhi Premier League 2024
Updated points table in Delhi Premier League 2024 (Image via CREX)

Purani Dilli-6 returned to winning ways after beating North Delhi Strikers by six wickets in Match 11 of the Delhi Premier League 2024 on Saturday, August 24. Aayush Singh won the Player of the Match award after he finished with figures of 4-1-34-3.

Chasing a target of 131, Purani Dilli romped home with 34 balls left in their innings. Keshav Dalal also chipped in with a handy 59-run knock off 36 balls, laced with five fours and four sixes.

In the second match of the day, Central Delhi Kings beat West Delhi Lions by 10 wickets. Dhruv Kaushik was the star performer for the Kings after he smashed 68 runs off 52 balls. He was also involved in an unbeaten stand of 124 for the opening wicket with Lakshay Thareja.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs List
No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Dhruv KaushikCDK225446875161.87031712
2Priyansh AryaSDS192338264169.91031114
3Arpit RanaPDL144555936139.8102233
4Ayush BadoniSDS131335743.67154.1201710
5Himmat SinghEDR131446565.5163.7501117
6Ankit KumarWDL121447330.25175.3601147
7Jonty SidhuCDK121545030.25175.360187
8Mayank RawatEDR99425599202.040197
9Vansh BediPDL95444747.5161.020058
10Anuj RawatEDR93443431157.630077

Dhruv Kaushik moved to the top of the run-scorers list, having notched 225 runs from four matches at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 161.87. Priyansh Arya, who was leading the charts, dropped to second with 192 runs from three games at an average of 64.

Arpit Rana jumped from fifth to third, having scored 144 runs from five matches at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 139.81. Ayush Badoni also climbed one place up to No. 4. Himmat Singh dropped to fifth with 131 runs at an average of 65.5.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List
No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Simarjeet SinghEDR944139.338.36020
2Sumit KumarCDK75515.43127.71010
3Ayush Singh ThakurPDL75521.4314.578.82010
4Money GrewalCDK75520.5713.868.91010
5Harsh TyagiEDR64410.8311.175.82000
6Anirudh ChowdharyNDS63313.3310.337.74010
7Prince YadavPDL65525.17157.95010
8Hrithik ShokeenWDL54419.413.26.54000
9Himanshu ChauhanEDR54421.215.68.15010
10Shivam SharmaPDL55523.613.28.43000

Simarjeet Singh remained on top of the wicket-taker’s list in the Delhi Premier League. In four matches, the fast bowler has taken nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.36. Sumit Kumar, who was at sixth, jumped straight to second after taking seven wickets from five matches.

Ayush Singh Thakur climbed his way up to third after picking up seven wickets from five games. Money Grewal, Harsh Tyagi, and Anirudh Chowdhary are fourth, fifth, and sixth respectively.

Edited by Yash Singh
