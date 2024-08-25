Delhi Premier League 2024: Most Runs and Most Wickets after West Delhi Lions vs Central Delhi Kings (Updated) ft. Dhruv Kaushik and Money Grewal

Purani Dilli-6 returned to winning ways after beating North Delhi Strikers by six wickets in Match 11 of the Delhi Premier League 2024 on Saturday, August 24. Aayush Singh won the Player of the Match award after he finished with figures of 4-1-34-3.

Chasing a target of 131, Purani Dilli romped home with 34 balls left in their innings. Keshav Dalal also chipped in with a handy 59-run knock off 36 balls, laced with five fours and four sixes.

In the second match of the day, Central Delhi Kings beat West Delhi Lions by 10 wickets. Dhruv Kaushik was the star performer for the Kings after he smashed 68 runs off 52 balls. He was also involved in an unbeaten stand of 124 for the opening wicket with Lakshay Thareja.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs List No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Dhruv Kaushik CDK 225 4 4 68 75 161.87 0 3 17 12 2 Priyansh Arya SDS 192 3 3 82 64 169.91 0 3 11 14 3 Arpit Rana PDL 144 5 5 59 36 139.81 0 2 23 3 4 Ayush Badoni SDS 131 3 3 57 43.67 154.12 0 1 7 10 5 Himmat Singh EDR 131 4 4 65 65.5 163.75 0 1 11 7 6 Ankit Kumar WDL 121 4 4 73 30.25 175.36 0 1 14 7 7 Jonty Sidhu CDK 121 5 4 50 30.25 175.36 0 1 8 7 8 Mayank Rawat EDR 99 4 2 55 99 202.04 0 1 9 7 9 Vansh Bedi PDL 95 4 4 47 47.5 161.02 0 0 5 8 10 Anuj Rawat EDR 93 4 4 34 31 157.63 0 0 7 7

Dhruv Kaushik moved to the top of the run-scorers list, having notched 225 runs from four matches at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 161.87. Priyansh Arya, who was leading the charts, dropped to second with 192 runs from three games at an average of 64.

Arpit Rana jumped from fifth to third, having scored 144 runs from five matches at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 139.81. Ayush Badoni also climbed one place up to No. 4. Himmat Singh dropped to fifth with 131 runs at an average of 65.5.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Simarjeet Singh EDR 9 4 4 13 9.33 8.36 0 2 0 2 Sumit Kumar CDK 7 5 5 15.43 12 7.71 0 1 0 3 Ayush Singh Thakur PDL 7 5 5 21.43 14.57 8.82 0 1 0 4 Money Grewal CDK 7 5 5 20.57 13.86 8.91 0 1 0 5 Harsh Tyagi EDR 6 4 4 10.83 11.17 5.82 0 0 0 6 Anirudh Chowdhary NDS 6 3 3 13.33 10.33 7.74 0 1 0 7 Prince Yadav PDL 6 5 5 25.17 15 7.95 0 1 0 8 Hrithik Shokeen WDL 5 4 4 19.4 13.2 6.54 0 0 0 9 Himanshu Chauhan EDR 5 4 4 21.2 15.6 8.15 0 1 0 10 Shivam Sharma PDL 5 5 5 23.6 13.2 8.43 0 0 0

Simarjeet Singh remained on top of the wicket-taker’s list in the Delhi Premier League. In four matches, the fast bowler has taken nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.36. Sumit Kumar, who was at sixth, jumped straight to second after taking seven wickets from five matches.

Ayush Singh Thakur climbed his way up to third after picking up seven wickets from five games. Money Grewal, Harsh Tyagi, and Anirudh Chowdhary are fourth, fifth, and sixth respectively.

