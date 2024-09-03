Delhi Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions, Match 28

On Tuesday, September 3, West Delhi Lions and Central Delhi Kings squared off in the 28th match of the Delhi Premier League 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

East Delhi Riders are still ranked at the top of the DPL 2024 points table with 14 points from eight matches. South Delhi Superstarz are following them closely with six wins from nine games and a net run rate of +1.855, the best in the division.

Purani Dilli-6 are third in the table, having won five games and lost as many. Meanwhile, Central Delhi Kings moved from fifth to fourth spot after defeating West Delhi Lions in the previous game. They have four wins and six losses in their account.

Trending

North Delhi Strikers slipped to fifth with eight points and an NRR of -0.772. Meanwhile, West Delhi Lions, who suffered a 58-run loss against Central Delhi, finished at the foot of the points table with just two wins and eight losses.

Vishant Bhati, Money Grewal, and Shaurya Malik guide Central Delhi Kings to the fourth spot

Central Delhi Kings opted to bat first in their fixture against West Delhi Lions. Following Hiten Dalal’s dismissal with just 14 runs on the board, Vishant Bhati and Dhruv Kaushik stitched a 62-run partnership for the second wicket. Bhati smashed 42 runs from 31 balls with three fours and as many sixes while Kaushik added 26 off 19 with four boundaries.

Jonty Sindu and Aryan Rana forged a 76-run stand to guide Central Delhi to a challenging total of 179/7. Jonty scored 37 runs off 25 balls while Aryan Rana added 39 off 25 with six boundaries. Akhil Chaudhary and Deepak Punia chipped in with two wickets each for the Lions, while Shivank Vashisht, Rahul Gahlot, and Saksham Gahlot took one each.

In reply, West Delhi Lions were bundled out for 121 runs in 18.3 overs. Skipper Vashisht and impact-sub Ekansh Dobal top-scored with 43 and 33 runs, respectively. Money Grewal and Shaurya Malik secured three wickets each while impact-sub Rajneesh Dadar picked up two for the Central Delhi Kings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️