Delhi Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers, Match 14

On Sunday, August 25, South Delhi Superstarz faced West Delhi Lions in the 13th match of the Delhi Premier League 2024. East Delhi Riders and North Delhi Strikers faced off in the next encounter on the same day.

After defeating North Delhi Strikers, the East Delhi Riders made it five wins out of five matches in the tournament. They are at the top of the points table with an excellent NRR of 2.402.

Meanwhile, South Delhi Superstarz moved from third to second after beating the West Delhi Lions. They have six points and a healthy NRR of 0.821.

Central Delhi Kings and Purani Dilli-6 are in the middle of the points table with four points each. However, Purani Dilli have an NRR of -0.774 compared to the Kings’ 0.002.

North Delhi Strikers and West Delhi Lions are languishing at the last two spots with three and four losses, respectively.

Badoni & Dahiya shine for Superstarz; Himmat & Mayank extend Riders' streak to five

South Delhi Superstarz batted first in the first game of the day and racked up 228 runs in 20 overs for the loss of four wickets. Ayush Badoni and Tejaswi Dahiya hammered 57 runs each while Priyansh Arya scored 45 off 26 and Dhruv Singh added 28* off 26. Rohit Yadav, Deepak Punia, Shivank Vashisht, and Tishant Dabla picked up one wicket each for the West Delhi Lions.

In reply, Ankit Kumar (47) and Krish Yadav (28) set the tone for the Lions with a 76-run opening partnership. However, wickets fell at regular intervals after that partnership broke as the Lions couldn’t keep the required run rate in check. They were bowled out for 159 runs in 17.4 overs, losing the match by 69 runs.

Badoni, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Dubey, and Digvesh Rathi chipped in two wickets each while Deepanshu Gulia took one.

East Delhi Riders bowled first in the following game against the North Delhi Strikers. Sarthak Ranjan (60) and Vaibhav Kandpal (66) stitched an excellent 133-run partnership for the first wicket. Later, Yash Dabas and Vaibhav Rawal added 21 and 11 runs, respectively, to help the Strikers reach 179/7.

In reply, the Riders no. 3 batter and captain Himmat Singh (85*) and middle order batter Mayank Rawat (66*) comfortably completed the chase in 18.3 overs.

