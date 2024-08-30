Delhi Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after East Delhi Riders vs Purani Dilli-6, Match 20

North Delhi Strikers and West Delhi Lions locked horns in the 19th match of the Delhi Premier League 2024 on Thursday, August 29. Meanwhile, East Delhi Riders met Purani Dilli-6 in the next.

East Delhi Riders moved from second to first spot following a 26-run victory over Purani Dilli-6 in the previous game. They have 12 points and a healthy net run rate of +1.767. South Delhi Superstarz slipped to second position with five wins in six games. They have the best NRR of 2.322 among all six teams.

Central Delhi Kings retained their third spot with three wins and four losses. Meanwhile, Purani Dilli-6, despite suffering their fifth loss, remains fourth with six points and a negative NRR of -1.074.

Trending

North Delhi Strikers registered a seven-wicket win against ranked sixth, West Delhi Lions in the previous encounter and retained their fifth spot with four points.

North Delhi win a rain-affected match; Centuries from Anuj and Sujal propel East Delhi to top

West Delhi Lions posted 87/7 as the match was reduced to seven over-a-side. Anmol Sharma top-scored 32 off 11 while Anirudh Chowdhary, Aman Bharti, and Suyash Sharma chipped in two wickets each for the North Delhi Strikers.

In reply, Sarthak Ranjan opened for the Strikers and scored 27 from 14 with three sixes. Meanwhile, the No. 3 batter Yajas Sharma added 41 from 21 to guide his team to a comfortable with one ball to spare. Impact sub Rohit Yadav and Navdeep Saini took one wicket each for the Lions.

In the next game, East Delhi Riders were put to bat first. Opening batters Anuj Rawat and Sujal Singh hammered the Riders and racked up a massive 241-run total. Rawat smashed a 66-ball 121-run unbeaten knock with six fours and 11 sixes. Sujal was not out for 108 off 57, with his knock comprising seven fours and nine sixes.

In reply, Purani Dilli-6’s middle order batter Vansh Bedi’s outstanding 41-ball 96-run knock went in vain as they fell 26 runs short of the target.

Harsh Tyagi was the most economical bowler with a three-wicket haul. Bhagwan Singh and Mayank Rawat took two wickets for the Riders while skipper Himmat Singh picked up one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️