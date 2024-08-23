Delhi Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz, Match 8

East Delhi Riders prevailed over South Delhi Superstarz in a battle between two table-toppers of the Delhi Premier League 2024 season on Thursday, August 22. The outcome solidified East Delhi Riders at the top of the points table as they registered their third successive win of the tournament. Moreover, their NRR stands at a formidable 3.733.

South Delhi Superstarz slumped to their first defeat of the season by losing out to the table-toppers. With four points from three games, they occupy the second position on the six-team ladder. Purani Dilli-6, with a win and two defeats from three matches, are ranked third on the table. They are followed by North Delhi Strikers and West Delhi Lions at number four and five.

Winless Central Delhi Kings continue to languish at the bottom of the points table with three successive losses.

Trending

Sujal Singh seals it for East Delhi Riders

South Delhi Superstarz batted first and made 191/7 from 20 overs. Opening batter Priyansh Arya and unbeaten number five Dhruv Singh both slapped dazzling half-centuries to top-score for their team. Singh in particular bludgeoned 50* runs from just 23 deliveries with two boundaries and five sixes.

Among the East Delhi Riders bowlers, only Mayank Rawat (2/33) and Harsh Tyagi (2/17) seemed to have contained runs from their ends. Later in the run-chase, Riders’ openers Anuj Rawat and Sujal Singh brought down the hammer on Superstarz bowlers. They put together an attacking 86-run stand in just the first eight overs. While wicketkeeper Rawat clobbered 20-ball 34, Singh top-scored in the run-chase with 63 runs from just 32 balls.

Captain Himmat Singh launched three sixes in his 11-ball cameo that yielded 29 runs. Negating Ayush Badoni’s rising threat (2/26), Hardik Sharma smashed four sixes and a boundary in his unbeaten 24-ball 43. Samarth Sen also notched up the winning runs for the East Delhi Riders alongside Hardik with a near run-a-ball 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️