Delhi Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions, Match 26

North Delhi Strikers and Purani Dilli-6 locked horns in the 25th match of the Delhi Premier League 2024 on Sunday, September 1. Meanwhile, East Delhi Riders met West Delhi Lions in the next.

East Delhi Riders secured a 52-run victory over West Delhi Lions to claim the top spot with 14 points. They are qualified for the playoffs stage with a net run rate of +1.314.

Meanwhile, South Delhi Superstarz suffered a 61-run loss and slipped to second position with 12 points. North Delhi Strikers jumped from fifth to third with eight points and a negative NRR -0.772. Purani Dilli-6 dropped to fourth while Central Delhi Kings moved to fifth with eight and six points, respectively.

West Delhi Lions continue to sit at the bottom of the points table after facing their seventh loss against East Delhi in the last game.

Siddhartha Solanki’s five-fer propels North Delhi to third while Anuj and Himmat shine for East Delhi

North Delhi Strikers batted first and racked up 210 runs thanks to half-centuries from Yash Dabas (68) and Vaibhav Rawal (56*). Sarthak Ranjan and Yash Bhatia also contributed 28 runs each. Divij Mehra and Raghav Singh picked up two wickets each for the South Delhi Superstarz.

In reply, South Delhi, in the absence of their star batter and captain Ayush Badoni, were bowled out to 148/10 in 16 overs. Kunwar Bidhuri top-scored 42 off 21 while Siddhartha Solanki claimed a five-wicket haul.

In the following game, East Delhi Riders won the toss and opted to bat first. Anuj Rawat’s 52, Sujal Singh’s 43, skipper Himmat Singh’s 55, and Mayank Rawat’s guided them to a massive target of 223 runs. Akhil Chaudhary picked up a four-wicket haul for West Delhi Lions while Saksham Gahlot and Deepak Punia took one each.

In reply, the Riders restricted the Lions to 170/8 with Deepak Punia top-scoring 35 followed by skipper Hrithik Shokeen 31. Simarjeet Singh. Harsh Tyagi and Mayank Rawat secured two wickets each for the Riders while impact-sub Bhagwan Singh and Raunak Waghela took one.

