Delhi Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after North Delhi Strikers vs East Delhi Riders, Match 29

Delhi Premier League 2024 saw a lone scheduled game washed out due to rain on Wednesday, September 5. North Delhi Strikers were due to clash with East Delhi Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Despite the washout, East Delhi Strikers are still the top team in the inaugural Delhi Premier League with seven wins in eight appearances and a net run rate of +1.314. However, with one point added to the tally, the Strikers moved up to the fourth position with four wins in 10 games.

Meanwhile, South Delhi Superstarz are second in the table with six wins in nine matches and a net run rate of +1.855, which is the best among all teams. Purani Dilli-6 are placed third with five wins and as many losses.

Central Delhi Kings descended to the fifth spot due to the Strikers gaining one point with the washout, and have four wins in 10 outings. West Delhi Lions are languishing at the bottom of the Delhi Premier League 2024 points table with only two victories in 10 games.

What happened in Delhi Premier League 2024 on Tuesday?

Central Delhi Kings met West Delhi Lions in the only fixture on Tuesday, September 3. Batting first, the Kings lost opener Hiten Dalal (6) early. However, Vishant Bhati (42) and Dhruv Kaushik (26) held the team in good stead with their positive intent.

Thereafter, skipper Jonty Sidhu (37) and Aryan Rana (39) continued the team’s momentum and helped the Kings post 179 on the board. Akhil Chaudhary and Deepak Punia scalped two wickets each.

In response, Ankit Kumar (20) started well for the Lions, but his wicket opened the floodgates for the Kings. Although captain Shivank Vashisht (43) and Ekansh Dobal (33) tried to do the heavy lifting, the Lions were bundled out for 121. Money Grewal and Shaurya Malik bagged three wickets apiece for the Kings.

With the victory, they had momentarily climbed to the fourth spot. However, with tonight’s washout game, they are back to fifth.

