Delhi Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Purani Dilli-6 vs Central Delhi Kings, Match 27

On Monday, September 2, Purani Dilli-6 and Central Delhi Kings locked horns in the 27th match of Delhi Premier League 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Purani Dilli-6 secured a 33-run win in the encounter.

East Delhi Riders are still at the top of the points table with seven wins and one loss. Meanwhile, South Delhi Superstarz, with six wins and three losses, have proven to be formidable contenders as well.

After a shaky start, Purani Dilli’s recent 33-run victory over Central Delhi Kings has boosted their confidence. They are currently third with five wins and as many losses.

North Delhi Strikers slipped to fourth with four wins and five losses in nine games. Meanwhile, Central Delhi Kings and West Delhi Lions find themselves in the bottom two spots, with six and four points, respectively. Both teams have had a challenging season, and with only one match left, they’ll need to dig deep to avoid finishing at the bottom of the table.

Trending

Lalit Yadav’s fifty and Prince Yadav’s three-wicket haul guides Purani Dilli-6 to their fifth win

Central Delhi Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first. They dismissed Purani Dilli-6 openers skipper Arpit Rana and Manjeet in the first two overs with just eight runs on the board. Arnav Bugga scored 16 runs for the third wicket.

Yug Gupta smashed 44 runs off 30 balls with five fours and two sixes while Lalit Yadav scored an unbeaten 46 off 29 balls with five boundaries. Keshav Dalal also added 28 from 20 balls to set a 174-run target for the Central Delhi Kings.

Rajneesh Dadar chipped in two wickets while Sumit Kumar, Money Grewal, Jonty Sidhu, and Harish Dagar took one wicket each.

In reply, Dhruv Kaushik and Aditya Kumar were dismissed within five overs. Lakshay Thareja (34), Hiten Dalal (27), and Jonty Sindhu (52) made the major contributions while the rest were knocked out in single digits. The Kings could only muster 140/8 in 20 overs, losing the match by 33 runs.

Prince Yadav secured a three-wicket haul while Aayush Singh Thakur took two wickets. Yug Gupta and Shivam Sharma picked up one each for Purani Dilli-6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️