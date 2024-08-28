Delhi Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Purani Dilli-6 vs North Delhi Strikers, Match 17

East Delhi Riders and Central Delhi Kings locked horns in the 15th match of the Delhi Premier League 2024 on Tuesday, August 27. Meanwhile, North Delhi Strikers met Purani Dilli-6 in the next.

There was no movement seen in the points table after Central Delhi Kings beat East Delhi Riders and Purani Dilli-6 defeated North Delhi Strikers.

After a five-match winning streak, East Delhi Riders suffered a five-wicket loss against Central Delhi Kings. However, they are still holding the top spot in the DPL 2024 points table with a net run rate of +1.779.

Meanwhile, South Delhi Superstarz retained their second position with eight points and a positive NRR of +1.551. Similarly, despite winning their previous games, Central Delhi Kings and Purani Dilli-6 are still in the middle of the points table with six points each.

North Delhi Strikers and West Delhi Lions are ranked fifth and sixth with just one win in five games. However, the Strikers have a better NRR of -0.781 compared to the Lions -1.401.

Aayush Thakur guides Purani Dilli-6 to third win while Keshav Dabas shines for the Knights

East Delhi Riders batted first and posted a 173-run target for the loss of five wickets. Opening batter Anuj Rawat smashed a 44-ball 61-run knock with seven boundaries. Similarly, Himmat Singh hammered 63 runs from 33 balls with six fours and three sixes.

Keshav Dabas picked up two wickets for Central Delhi Kings while Sumit Kumar and Harish Dagar.

In reply, Central Delhi Kings lost their openers inside the powerplay. Impact sub Hiten Dalal added 31 runs from 18 balls with six boundaries. Meanwhile, Keshav Dadas scored a match-winning knock of 52 runs from 27 balls, guiding Kings to a five-wicket win.

In the following game, Purani Dilli-6 batted first, with openers Arpit Rana (42) and Sanat Sangwan contributing a solid 94-run partnership. Arnav Bugga added 39 runs in the middle, and Mayank Gusain's explosive 40 runs off just 12 balls propelled them to a total of 192.

Vaibhav Kandpal picked up two wickets for the North Delhi Strikers while Pranshu Vijayran, Suyash Sharma, Aman Bharti, and Manan Bhardwaj took one. In reply, Kandpal's 57 off 44, Yajas Sharma's 41 off 20, and Vaibhav Rawal's 32 off 17 couldn't prevent a 20-run defeat. Purani Dilli's bowlers outperformed their opponents.

