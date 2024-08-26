Delhi Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after South Delhi Superstarz vs Purani Dilli-6, Match 15

On Monday, August 26, South Delhi Superstarz faced Purani Dilli-6 in the 15th match of the Delhi Premier League 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Superstarz secured an 88-run win against Purani Dilli-6.

East Delhi Riders remained at the first spot with five wins in a row and a net run rate of 2.402. They defeated North Delhi Strikers in their previous game on Sunday.

South Delhi Superstarz retained their second position after registering their fourth win against Purani Dilli-6. They now have eight points and a healthy NRR of 1.551.

Central Delhi Kings also retained their third spot with two wins and three losses. Purani Dilli-6 occupy the fourth position despite a massive 88-run loss against the Superstarz. They have lost four games out of six and possess an NRR of -1.420, the worst among all six teams.

Meanwhile, North Delhi Strikers and West Delhi Lions are yet to claim their second win of the tournament. The Strikers, ranked fifth, have lost three out of four games while the Lions, lying at the bottom, have four losses in five.

Priyansh Arya’s century and Ayush Badoni’s fifty lead Superstarz to fourth win

South Delhi Superstarz were asked to bat first against Purani Dilli-6. Sarthak Ray and Priyansh Arya stitched a 101-run opening partnership off 70 balls. Ray scored 49 runs off 37 balls with seven boundaries.

Later, skipper Ayush Badoni, who batted at no.3, scored a quick half-century from just 20 balls, including three fours and six sixes. Tejaswi Dahiya added 18 off eight with three boundaries, while Priyansh remained unbeaten on 107, a knock that featured nine fours and seven sixes.

Prince Yadav chipped in two wickets and Shivam Sharma took one for the Purani Dilli-6.

In reply, Purani Dilli's chase faltered despite early contributions from Arpit Rana (29) and Arnav Bugga (36), who built a 43-run opening stand. Bugga and Keshav Dalal (15) added another 29 runs for the second wicket, but the team struggled as captain Lalit Yadav was dismissed for a golden duck. Impact sub Vansh Bedi added a quick 27 off 12 balls, but regular wicket losses left them 88 runs short of the target.

Digvesh Rathi spearheaded the Superstarz's bowling with three wickets, while Anshuman Hooda and Vision Panchal took two each. Deepanshu Gulia and Kuldip Yadav claimed one apiece.

