Delhi Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after West Delhi Lions vs Central Delhi Kings, Match 13

On Saturday, August 24, Purani Dilli-6 faced North Delhi Strikers in the 12th match of the Delhi Premier League 2024. West Delhi Lions vs Central Delhi Kings met in the next match.

East Delhi Riders are still sitting at the pole position in the DPL 2024 points table with four consecutive wins and a net run rate of +2.843. Meanwhile, Central Delhi Kings moved from third to second spot after a 10-wicket win over West Delhi Lions. They now have four points and a positive NRR of 0.002.

South Delhi Superstarz slipped to the third spot with two wins from three games. They defeated Central Delhi in their previous match by six wickets. Purani Dilli-6 registered their second win against North Delhi Strikers and jumped from sixth to fourth spot with a negative NRR of -0.774.

North Delhi Strikers and West Delhi Lions are lying in the bottom two spots with just one win in three and four matches, respectively.

Lalit’s 44 guides Purani Dilli to second win, Central Delhi openers dominate West Delhi

Purani Dilli-6 won the toss and chose to bowl first. North Delhi Strikers lost four wickets inside the powerplay. However, opener Sarthak Ranjan scored a 40-ball 56-run knock with two fours along with Pranav Rajvanshi (41) to help the Strikers set a 131-run target.

Aayush Singh Thakur led the Purani Dilli’s bowling attack with a three-wicket haul. Skipper Lalit Yadav, who was the most economical bowler, claimed two wickets while Yug Gupta took one.

In reply, Keshav Dalal’s 36-ball half-century and Yadav’s 44-run knock, featuring seven boundaries guided Purani Dilli to an easy six-wicket win in 14.2 overs. Anirudh Chowdhary, who was solitary wicket-taker for the Strikers, picked up a four-fer.

In the following game, West Delhi Lions batted first and posted a mere total of 123 runs for eight wickets thanks to Tishant Dabla’s 27 off 22 and impact-sub Aryan Dalal’s 22 off 16 in the lower order. Sumit Kumar, Yogesh Sharma, and Prince Choudhary secured two wickets each.

In response, Central Delhi Kings openers Lakshay Thareja (46*) and Dhruv Kaushik (69*) chased the target with 5.1 overs to spare.

