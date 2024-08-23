Delhi Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders, Match 10

Central Delhi Kings beat Purani Dilli-6 by 109 runs in Match 9 of the Delhi Premier League 2024. The Kings, who were languishing at the bottom of the table, moved to third in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.465 thanks to wins in one out of four matches in the tournament.

Purani Dilli were third in the table, but they slipped right down to the bottom after their net run rate crashed to -1.437 from 0.018. They have won only one out of their four games.

In the second match of the day, East Delhi Riders beat West Delhi Lions by five wickets. The Riders strengthened their grip on top of the table with eight points courtesy of victories in all four of their matches. The Lions, on the other hand, stayed at fifth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.336.

Jonty Sidhu stars in a massive win for Central Delhi Kings against Purani Dilli-6 in Delhi Premier League 2024

Jonty Sidhu was one of the main reasons why the Kings managed to get off the bottom of the table. After batting first, the Kings racked up a huge score of 217 for the loss of seven wickets. Aryan Rana scored an unbeaten 75 off 38.

Skipper Sidhu led from the front with a knock of 50 off 22 balls, laced with three fours and four sixes. Later, the Kings bowled Purani Dilli out for 108 in 12.1 overs. Sumit Kumar and Sidhu picked up three wickets apiece.

Himmat Singh, meanwhile, starred for the Riders, having played a 47-ball knock of 65. On the back of his knock, the Riders chased down a stiff target of 183 with six balls to spare.

Singh also got support from Mayank Rawat, who threw his bat around to score 44 off 22 balls. Earlier, Simarjeet Singh was the standout bowler for the Riders with figures of 4-0-19-3.

