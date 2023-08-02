Deodhar Trophy 2023: Final: South Zone vs East Zone- Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The final of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 will take place between South Zone and East Zone at the Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry from 01:30 pm IST on Thursday, August 3. While South Zone ended the group stage being on top of the points table, East Zone finished second, losing only to South Zone in the group stage.

South Zone took on Central Zone in their last group game of Deodhar Trophy 2023 and the latter won the toss and elected to bat first. In the 50 overs of the first innings, the South Zone batters could manage 261 runs for the loss of 9 wickets with a half-century from Yash Dubey.

Mohit Redkar was the most successful bowler from the South Zone side as he ended up taking 3 wickets. V Koushik and Arjun Tendulkar picked a wicket each for the South Zone side. Coming to the chase, South Zone batters had no difficulty as they chased their total in 48.2 overs.

The chief architect of the South Zone innings was Sai Sudharsan, who scored a scintillating century in the game. Sudharsan was drafted into the squad only a couple of games ago in place of the injured Devdutt Padikkal. Washington Sundar also played a gritty knock in the middle overs to ensure South Zone’s victory in the game by 7 wickets.

East Zone took on the West Zone side in their last group match of Deodhar Trophy 2023. In the game, East Zone won the toss and elected to bat first. They piled up a huge total on the scoreboard once again, thanks to Riyan Parag’s heroics.

Parag smashed a scintillating century in his consecutive match to ensure East Zone posted a huge target. His innings was laced with 6 boundaries and 5 sixes. East Zone finished their innings on 319 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their 50 overs.

In response, the West Zone side looked deflated, thanks to the East Zone bowlers, who bundled out their opposition in 34 overs on the score of 162 runs. Harvik Desai fought a lone battle for the West Zone side.

Manisankar Murasingh was the hero for the East Zone side with the ball as he picked up a five-wicket haul in the game. Utkarsh Singh also picked up 3 wickets whereas Akash Deep and Shahbaz Ahmed picked up a wicket each to ensure East Zone’s win in a do-or-die game.

South Zone vs East Zone Match Details

Match: South Zone vs East Zone, Final, Deodhar Trophy 2023

Date and Time: August 1, Thursday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

South Zone vs East Zone Pitch Report

The last game that was played at this venue was between Central Zone and South Zone. Depending on how the wicket behaved, 280-300 runs should be enough on the board to defend, and anything less than 250 runs should be challengeable.

South Zone vs East Zone Weather Forecast

Pondicherry is expected to remain hot throughout the day with maximum temperature soaring up to 36 degrees Celsius. There is a very low chance of rain as only 20% precipitation is expected. There will be around 60% humidity.

South Zone vs East Zone Probable XI

South Zone: Rohan Kunnummal, Mayank Agarwal(c), Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan(w), Sijomon Joseph, Rohit Rayudu, Mohit Redkar, Washington Sundar, Arjun Tendulkar, Vasuki Koushik, Vijaykumar Vyshak

East Zone: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary(c), Utkarsh Singh, Riyan Parag, Kumar Kushagra(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Manisankar Murasingh, Rishav Das, Mukhtar Hussain, Akash Deep

South Zone vs East Zone Match Prediction

South Zone have shown no signs of stopping ever since they began the tournament this year. Having won all the games until now, they will be the clear favorites going into the game. However, the East Zone can not be discounted as they are coming with a big win.

South Zone vs East Zone Live Streaming Details And Channel List:

TV: NA

Online: BCCI.tv, BCCI app