Deodhar Trophy 2023: Match 13: North Zone vs North East Zone - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Match 13 of Deodhar Trophy 2023 will be played between North Zone and North East Zone. The game is scheduled to be held at the Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry and starts at 9 am IST on August 1 (Tuesday). Both sides are out of running for the final.

North Zone took on West Zone in their last game of Deodhar Trophy 2023, won the toss, and elected to bat first. They scored 259 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 50 overs.

Shubham Rohilla was the top scorer for the side with 56 runs in 52 balls. Nitish Rana and Harshit Rana also scored half-centuries with both of them departing for 54 runs. All the North Zone batters got decent starts but none of them could convert into a big score.

West Zone chased down the total in 48.5 overs losing just four wickets. All the North Zone bowlers looked flat in the game with Nitish Rana, Rishi Dhawan, and Mayank Yadav picking up a wicket each.

North East Zone took on the Central Zone in their last game of Deodhar Trophy 2023. Central Zone won the toss and elected to bowl first against a weak North East Zone batting lineup that had been exposed in the tournament more than a couple of times.

This game was no different as the North East batting lineup was sent packing by the Central Zone bowlers for just 164 runs in 49 overs. Kamsha Yangfo was the top scorer as he scored 35 runs in 91 balls.

The Central Zone side had no difficulty whatsoever in chasing down the total and they did so by cruising to the target in 33 overs, losing just two wickets in the process. Imliwait Lemtur and Khrievitso Kense picked up a wicket each for the North East Zone side.

North Zone vs North East Zone Match Details

Match: North Zone vs North East Zone, Match 13, Deodhar Trophy 2023

Date and Time: August 1, Tuesday, 9 am IST

Venue: Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry

North Zone vs North East Zone Pitch Report

The last game at this venue took place between North East Zone and Central Zone which suggests this is a good batting wicket if the batters apply themselves well. Spinners will be vital, especially for the team defending the total.

North Zone vs North East Zone Weather Forecast

The maximum temperature in Puducherry on Tuesday is expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius. There is only a 20% chance of precipitation and humidity will be around 60%.

North Zone vs North East Zone Probable XI

North Zone: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Abhishek Sharma, Himanshu Rana, Nitish Rana(c), Mandeep Singh, Shubham Rohilla, Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Rishi Dhawan, Mayank Markande, Mayank Yadav.

Northeast Zone: Nilesh Lamichaney, Imliwati Lemtur, Langlonyamba Keishangbam(c), Jehu Anderson, Kamsha Yangfo(w), Lee Yong Lepcha, Ashish Thapa, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Abhishek Kumar, Khrievitso Kense, Rex Rajkumar.

North Zone vs North East Zone Match Prediction

The North East Zone have been the weakest side in the tournament so far and we expect the trend to continue when they take on a relatively better outfit in North Zone in terms of players’ potential and current form.

North Zone vs North East Zone Live Streaming Details And Channel List:

TV: NA

Online: BCCI.tv, BCCI app