Deodhar Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mayank Agarwal and Vidwath Kaverappa lead the charts – Updated after Match 6

The fourth match of the Deodhar Trophy saw North Zone face Central Zone. On the back of a scintillating ton from Prabhsimran Singh (121), North Zone posted 307 on the board. Chasing a mammoth total, Central Zone kept losing wickets at regular intervals and as a result, got knocked over on 259 to lose the game by 48 runs.

The fifth game saw the East Zone bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked over North East Zone on a paltry total of 169. Riyan Parag was the pick of the bowlers with four scalps. Then, Abhimanyu Easwaran played a fantastic knock to remain unbeaten on 100 to take his side across the line in the 32nd over.

In the sixth game, South Zone were put in to bat first and they only managed to post 206 on the board, thanks to Mayank Agarwal’s 98. The South Zone bowlers, Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar, then bowled well and knocked over West Zone on 194 to win the game by 12 runs.

Deodhar Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Mayank Agarwal is the current leading run-scorer

Mayank Agarwal, South Zone skipper, led from the front against West Zone. Opening the batting, he played a well-composed knock of 98 and missed out on a well-deserved ton by two runs. He took his tally to 162 runs in two games and sits comfortably at the top of the most runs charts in the Deodhar Trophy 2023.

East Zone opening batter Abhimanyu Easwaran was brilliant with the bat against North East Zone. Chasing 170, Easwaran was unstoppable with the bat. He smashed 13 fours and remained unbeaten on 100 to take his side across the line. Easwaran has 138 runs in two games and is in the second spot.

Prabhsimran Singh of North Zone has jumped to the third spot at the conclusion of match six of the Deodhar Trophy 2023. Opening the batting, Singh hit 13 boundaries and five maximums to score 121 off just 107 balls. He now has 123 runs to his name in two outings and follows Easwaran in the most runs list.

Deodhar Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 6 (Image Courtesy: www.bcci.tv)

Vidwath Kaverappa of South Zone has been in good form. Defending 206 against West Zone, the right-arm pacer picked up a wicket and gave away 44 runs in his seven overs. He now has six wickets to his name and is the leading wicket-taker in the Deodhar Trophy 2023.

Shahbaz Ahmed of East Zone bowled brilliantly against Nort East Zone. He registered figures of 2/36 in his quota of 10 overs and helped his side knock over North East Zone on 169. He has taken his tally to five wickets and sits below Kaverappa in the most wickets list.

Nitish Rana of North Zone led from the front against Central Zone. After scoring 51, he bowled fantastically and picked up a four-fer. He only conceded 48 runs in his 10 overs and helped his side defend 308 successfully. He has five wickets to his name and follows Shahbaz in the list of most wickets.