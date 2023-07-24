Deodhar Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Priyank Panchal and M B Mura Singh lead the charts – Updated after Match 3

The Deodhar Trophy 2023 kicked off on Monday, July 24, in Puducherry. The opening game of the competition saw the South Zone thump North Zone comprehensively. The second game saw East Zone beat Central Zone and in the third game, West Zone defeated North East Zone to start the tournament on a winning note.

In the first game, the South Zone batters contributed as it helped them finish their innings on 303/8. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over North Zone on 60 to win the game by 185 runs on the VJD method after the second innings was reduced to 40 overs due to rain.

The second game saw Central Zone get bundled out on 207 in their 50 overs. The East Zone batters then stepped up to chase down the total in 46.1 overs with six wickets in hand. The third match was a one-sided contest where West Zone knocked over North East Zone on 207 before chasing it down in just 25.1 overs.

Deodhar Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

2nd Four-Day Tour Match: South Africa A v India A - Day 4

Priyank Panchal of West Zone is the leading run-scorer in the competition. Chasing 208 against North East Zone, Panchal led from the front and played a brilliant knock at the top of the order. He hit seven boundaries and as many sixes to remain unbeaten on 99 off just 69 balls.

Utkarsh Singh of East Zone sits below Panchal in the most runs list of the Deodhar Trophy 2023. He stepped up for his side against Central Zone. He played a well-composed knock of 89 off 104 balls to help his side chase down 208 with six wickets in hand.

Harvik Desai of West Zone follows Utkarsh in the list of most runs in the Deodhar Trophy 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter hit 14 boundaries and formed a solid opening partnership with Panchal. He scored 85 off 71 balls, including 14 boundaries, before falling in the 22nd over.

Deodhar Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 3 (Image Courtesy: www.bcci.tv)

M B Mura Singh of East Zone is the leading wicket-taker in the Deodhar Trophy 2023. The right-arm pacer bowled brilliantly against Central Zone and picked up three wickets, giving away only 29 runs in his 10 overs. It included a maiden and played a key role in them getting off to a winning start.

Shahbaz Ahmed sits below his teammate Mura Singh in the most runs list of the Deodhar Trophy 2023. Ahmed spun a web around the Central Zone batters and grabbed three wickets. He gave away only 30 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

Arzan Nagwaswalla was fantastic with the ball for West Zone in their opening game against North East Zone. He breathed fire and registered figures of 3/31 in his seven overs, which included a maiden. It helped them knock over North East Zone on 207 which they chased down with ease.