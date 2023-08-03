Deodhar Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Riyan Parag and Vidwath Kaverappa finish at the top – Updated after Final

The final of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 took place at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry between South Zone and East Zone.

After electing to bat first, South Zone posted a mammoth 328 on the board, thanks to a wonderful ton from Rohan Kunnummal (107 off 75 balls). The East Zone bowlers picked up eight wickets in total but struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate.

In reply, East Zone batters failed to stitch partnerships. Riyan Parag played a fantastic knock of 95 off 65 balls but it wasn’t enough as they got knocked over on 283 to lose the game by 45 runs. With this, South Zone lifted the Deodhar Trophy 2023 title.

Deodhar Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Riyan Parag of East Zone finishes as the highest run-scorer in the Deodhar Trophy 2023. Chasing 329 against South Zone, Parag played an outstanding knock while batting at six. He hit eight boundaries and five sixes to score 95 off 65 balls. He took his tally to 354 runs in five games and averaged 88.50 with the bat.

South Zone skipper Mayank Agarwal was very good with the bat in the final. He gave his side a solid start and played a well-composed knock of 63 while opening the batting. Agarwal finished the competition with 341 runs in six games and finished below Parag in the most runs list.

Rohan Kunnummal of South Zone lit up the Deodhar Trophy final with his heroics with the bat. Opening the batting, he hit the East Zone bowlers all around the park and brought up his century in no time. He got dismissed on 107 off just 75 balls, not before hitting 11 fours and four maximums. He finishes the Deodhar Trophy 2023 as the third-highest run-scorer, having scored 311 runs in six games.

Deodhar Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after the Final (Image Courtesy: www.bcci.tv)

Vidwath Kaverappa of South Zone had a stellar competition with the ball. He picked up 13 wickets in the Deodhar Trophy 2023 at an average of 14.53 and a strike rate of 18.53. The right-arm pacer picked up two wickets, giving away 61 runs in his 9.1 overs, and helped his side lift the title. He finished as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Shams Mulani of West Zone finished the Deodhar Trophy as the second-highest wicket-taker. The spinner grabbed 12 wickets in five games at an impressive average of 16.25. He was very good with the ball and bowled an economy of 3.90.

Mayank Yadav of North Zone also picked up 12 wickets in the Deodhar Trophy and finished below Mulani in the most wickets list. Yadav bowled at an average of 17.58 and struck at 20.33. He also picked up a four-fer in the tournament and finished as North Zone’s leading wicket-taker.