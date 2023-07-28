Deodhar Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after South Zone vs North East Zone, Match 9

There were three Deodhar Trophy 2023 games on Friday. The first game saw East Zone thump North Zone in a high-scoring affair. In a low-scoring second game, South Zone beat North East Zone comprehensively, while West Zone beat Central Zone in a thriller in the third.

South Zone have won three games and sit comfortably atop the points table. They have 12 points and a net run rate of +2.984. East Zone follow South Zone who also are unbeaten in the competiiton. They have 12 points and a net run rate of +1.434.

West Zone registered their second win of the competition and have moved up to third in the standings. Below them are North Zone who have managed only one win and have four points.

Central Zone are struggling in the Deodhar Trophy this season, going winless in three games. The same is also the case with North East Zone, who are languishing at the bottom of the standings with a net run rate of -3.348.

South Zone and East Zone remain unbeaten in Deodhar Trophy 2023

The seventh game of the Deodhar Trophy saw North Zone face East Zone. After electing to bat first, Riyan Parag played a brilliant knock of 131 off 102. He was well supported by Kumar Kushagra (98) as East Zone scored 337. Mayank Yadav and Harshit Rana picked up four and three wickets respectively for North Zone.

In response, North Zone got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Mandeep Singh top-scored with 50, but the team fell short by 88 runs. getting bowled out in the 46th over. Parag starred with the ball for East Zone with four wickets, giving away 57 runs in his ten overs.

In the eighth game of the competition, Central Zone batted first against West Zone. Yash Dubey top-scored with 49, but a lack of big partnerships meant they scored only 243-7.

Harvik Desai scored 57 while opening the batting while chasing, but West Zone kept losing wickets are regular intervals. Atit Sheth (53*) played a match-winning knock lower down the order to take his side across the line with two deliveries to spare. Central Zone picked up nine wickets, with Shivam Chaudhary taking four, but they fell just short.

South Zone beat North East Zone comprehensively in the ninth game of the Deodhar Trophy 2023. After bowling first, South Zone did a fabulous job of restricting North East Zone to 136. Vidwath Kaverappa and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore picked up three scalps apiece.

Rohan Kunnummal led the charge with the bat at the top of the order with a quickfire 87 off 58, remanining unbeaten to take his side across the line in the 20th over. South Zone now have three wins in a row.