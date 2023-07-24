Deodhar Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after West Zone vs North East Zone, Match 3

The Deodhar Trophy 2023 kicked off on July 24. The domestic Indian competition features six teams competing for the title. All games will be played in Puducherry, with the final scheduled to take place on August 3.

The opening game saw the South Zone beat the North Zone comprehensively. In the second game, East Zone beat the Central Zone whereas the West Zone came out on top against the North East Zone in the third game.

The South Zone have gone to the top of the points table by winning their first game comprehensively. They have grabbed two points and have boosted their net run rate to +6.607. Below them sit West Zone who also have two points under their belt and a net run rate of +4.125.

East Zone follows West Zone in the points table with a net run rate of +0.365. Central Zone failed to win their opening game and as a result, are placed fourth in the points table.

North East Zone sits below Central Zone, with a net run rate of -4.125. North Zone suffered a heavy loss in their opening game and are reeling at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -6.607.

South Zone beat North Zone comprehensively on the opening day of the Deodhar Trophy 2023

The first game of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 saw the North Zone face the South Zone. Batting first, the South Zone’s top-order batters contributed heavily as they posted 303 on the board. The second innings was reduced to 40 overs and the North Zone batters faltered as they got bundled out on 60 to lose the game by 185 runs as per the VJD method. Vidhwath Kaverappa bowled beautifully for South Zone and picked up a fifer.

In the second game, Central Zone were asked to bat first and Rinku Singh scored 54, but lacked support from the other end as they got knocked over on 207. In reply, Utkarsh Singh scored 89 at the top of the order as it helped them chase down the total in the 47th over with six wickets in hand.

The third game saw the West Zone bowlers bowled beautifully after opting to bowl first. Arzan Nagwaswalla picked up three wickets as they knocked over North Zone on 207 in 47 overs. Harvik Desai (85) and Priyank Panchal (99*) scored heavily while opening the batting as they chased down the total in just 25.1 overs with nine wickets in hand to get off to a winning start to the Deodhar Trophy 2023.