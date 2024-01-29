"Der aaye, durust aaye" - Fans erupt as Sarfaraz Khan is added to India's squad for second Test vs England

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan received his maiden India call-up as he was added to the Men in Blue's squad for the upcoming second Test of the five-match series against England.

Sarfaraz has performed admirably in domestic cricket in the recent past; however, the coveted Test cap has eluded him thus far. The talented youngster was finally rewarded for his hard work by the national selectors.

Along with Sarfaraz, all-rounders Washington Sundar and Saurabh Kumar were added to India's squad after senior players Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were ruled out of the second Test due to their respective injuries.

Several fans took to social media, expressing their delight at Sarfaraz's selection. Here are some of the top reactions:

Sarfaraz Khan has chalked up 3912 runs from 45 first-class matches at an average of 69.85. He has 14 centuries and 11 fifties to his name.

Sarfaraz Khan shone with the bat against England Lions

Sarfaraz Khan was part of India 'A' side that locked horns with England Lions in the recently concluded second unofficial Test between the two sides at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The right-handed batter notched up a quick-fire century, scoring 161 runs off just 160 deliveries. His knock helped India 'A' post an imposing 489-run total, which ultimately helped them win the game by an innings and 16 runs.

It is worth mentioning that Sarfaraz was also impressive with the bat in the first unofficial Test against England Lions, scoring 55 runs in the second innings.

Meanwhile, England completed a stunning 28-run win over India in the Test series opener at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. They successfully defended a 231-run target.

The two cricketing giants will now lock horns in the second Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The match will be played from February 2 to 6.

