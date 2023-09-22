"Deserves a comeback" - Fans react to Sarfaraz Ahmed's exclusion from Pakistan's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed failed to find a place in the Men in Green's 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Sarfaraz last played an ODI in April 2021 and doesn't seem to be in the national selectors' scheme of things in white-ball cricket. Notably, the keeper-batter made a fantastic comeback to Pakistan's Test team last December, chalking up 335 runs from four innings against New Zealand.

Following the announcement of Pakistan's World Cup squad, several fans took to social media to express disappointment over Sarfaraz Ahmed's exclusion. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sarfaraz Ahmed has mustered 2315 runs from 117 ODI matches at an average of 33.55. It is worth noting that he is the only Pakistani keeper to score a century in 50-over World Cups.

He captained Pakistan at the 2019 World Cup in England. The side finished fifth in the tournament after managing five wins from nine games, failing to qualify for the semi-finals due to their net run rate.

Mohammad Haris seems to have pipped Sarfaraz Ahmed in the pecking order in white-ball cricket

Pakistan's 22-year-old keeper-batter Mohmmad Haris got the nod over Sarfaraz Ahmed for the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023.

The youngster was preferred over Sarfaraz yet again as he was named as one of the three travelling reserves for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Haris is yet to make a mark in ODIs, considering that he has just 30 runs to his name from six appearances.

Babar Azam and Co. are slated to open their campaign with a clash against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6.

Apart from Haris, the other two travelling reserves for Pakistan are Zaman Khan, and Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, and Hasan Ali