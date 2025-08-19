"Deserves an explanation" - Former India batter's blunt take on Axar Patel's removal as vice-captain for 2025 Asia Cup

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif made a huge statement on Axar Patel being removed as India's T20I vice-captain for the 2025 Asia Cup. A 15-member squad for the tournament was announced on Tuesday, August 19. Notably, Shubman Gill returned to the T20I squad and was also named vice-captain.

Axar Patel was the vice-captain during India's five-match home T20I series against England earlier this year. Mohammad Kaif expressed that the decision to remove Axar from the role was unfair. He hoped that the all-rounder was informed about the same in advance. Kaif added that Axar deserved an explanation for the same.

"I hope Axar Patel was informed about his removal from vice-captaincy in advance and he didn't come to know about it from the press conference. Axar did no wrong so he deserves an explanation. @akshar2026," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the side. Gill recently became India's Test captain. He is the vice-captain of the ODI side and has now been given a leadership role in T20Is as well.

Gill performed well in the overseas England Test series, which was his first as captain. India drew the series 2-2, and Gill scored 754 runs with four hundreds. Axar Patel played a key role in India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. He would look to make similar contributions in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup.

Shubman Gill returns to the T20I fold for 2025 Asia Cup

Shubman Gill last played in the shortest format for India in 2024 before the T20 World Cup. It was during India's tour of Sri Lanka in 2024. However, consistent performances in the IPL and his solid recent form led to his comeback to the T20I team.

Gill scored 650 runs from 15 matches in IPL 2025 at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 155.87. In 2024, he scored 426 runs from 12 games, while in 2023, he made 890 runs from 17 matches with three hundreds.

The right-hander has played 21 T20Is so far and has notched up 578 runs at an average of 30.42 and a stke-rate of 139.27. His T20I record has not been as great. However, the 2025 Asia Cup would be an opportunity for him to do well and carry his current form.

