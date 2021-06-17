DPL 2021: Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal pull out of tournament

Bangladesh cricket stars Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan have pulled out of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2021 and will miss the next phase of the tournament.

Tamim Iqbal has decided to go for rehabilitation after his knee injury, while Shakib Al Hasan will fly to the United States to be with his family.

Aiming to regain full fitness ahead of the Zimbabwe tour, Tamim Iqbal, who represents Prime Bank Cricket Club in the DPL, admitted that his decision was prompted by the pain in his legs he encountered during the last few matches in the tournament.

Tamim Iqbal said in this regard:

“I was feeling a lot of pain in my legs throughout the last couple of matches, so I was struggling a lot while fielding especially, and also in the running between the wickets. I have consulted with the doctors and the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) medical staff, and they have advised that it will be good for me if I don’t continue playing at this moment.

Tamim Iqbal continued:

“I need proper rest and some rehabilitation because there is international cricket and the Zimbabwe series, and that is certainly important. I have to be much better from the position I am in to play international cricket. I’m hoping to get match-fit by the time we arrive in Zimbabwe, and by the time the first Test starts, and to make that happen, I will follow the advice of the medical team. “Currently, I’m taking into consideration all the advice from the medical staff to get better in the quickest time possible.”

BCB unaware of Shakib Al Hasan’s plans

After earning a three-match ban for his actions in the DPL last week, Shakib Al Hasan returned for a game against Mohammedan Sporting Club against Gazi Group Cricketers on Thursday.

He will not be available for the DPL’s next phase, though, as he is flying to the US on Friday. The veteran is expected to join the Bangladesh team in Zimbabwe from the US.

An official confirmed the same to Cricbuzz, but Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) operations chairman Akram Khan denied any knowledge regarding Shakib Al Hasan’s schedule.

“I haven’t heard about anything, and I haven’t received any letters as well,” Akram told reporters in this regard. “I think Shakib Al Hasan himself can answer this better (whether he wants to join the team from America),” the BCB operations chairman further added.

Bangladesh’s Zimbabwe tour, which starts on July 7, will comprise one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is.

