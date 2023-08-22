Dhanashree Verma shares cryptic message a day after Yuzvendra Chahal is snubbed from India's Asia Cup 2023 squad 

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was one of the notable absentees in India's recently announced squad for the upcoming 2023 edition of the Asia Cup.

Chahal failed to find a place as the national selectors went ahead with the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav as the premier spin bowling options for the continental tournament.

A day after the announcement, Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, shared a cryptic Instagram story, questioning if being an introvert can hinder an individual's career growth.

"Now I have started to question this on a serious note. If being super submissive & introvert can be harmful for your work growth? Or do we all have to be an extrovert & street smart savvy to grow in life?" she wrote.

Screenshot of Dhanashree Verma's Instagram story.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav seems to have piped Yuzvendra Chahal in the pecking order. It is worth mentioning that Chahal was benched for all three matches of the ODI series against the West Indies. The senior leg-spinner has played only two ODIs so far this year.

"I would have Yuzvendra Chahal in my squad" - Irfan Pathan on Asia Cup 2023

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to his social media on Monday, August 21, to state that the would have gone ahead with Yuzvendra Chahal for the Asia Cup 2023.

He pointed out that the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna returning from injuries could be the reason why the team management was keen on having depth in their batting lineup. Pathan wrote:

"Worry for selectors that Bumrah and Prasidh coming back from long lay off. That’s one of the two reason(s) you will see India team playing with an extra bowler who can bat. I would have Chahal in my squad. What do you guys think? #AsiaCup."

Expand Tweet

Notably, this isn't the first time where Chahal has lost his place ahead of an important competition. He was surprisingly not picked for the T20 World Cup 2021, where India suffered a group-stage exit.

While the selectors picked him for last year's T20 World Cup in Australia, he did not get to feature in the playing XI even once.