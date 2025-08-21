  • home icon
  Dhanashree Verma shares cryptic post after comments on Yuzvendra Chahal on latest podcast [In Picture]

Dhanashree Verma shares cryptic post after comments on Yuzvendra Chahal on latest podcast [In Picture]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Aug 21, 2025 14:18 IST
Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal (Image Credits: Both Getty)
Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal (Image Credits: Both Getty)

Actor and choreographer Dhanashree Verma came up with a cryptic post after she appeared recently on a podcast and opened up about her divorce with ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal.

Yuzvendra Chahal had earlier appeared on Raj Shamani's podcast, where he first broke the silence over their divorce. Dhanashree, who appeared recently on the Humans of Bombay's podcast, revealed her side of the story. She admitted to having broken down emotionally and also took a dig at Chahal for his 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' t-shirt stunt on the last day of their divorce hearing.

Soon after the podcast was out, she shared a story on her Instagram handle, stating that a new chapter is set to begin for her.

"It's time to Rise. A new chapter begins now," she wrote.

Below is the screenshot of her Instagram story:

Screenshot of Dhanashree Verma&#039;s Instagram story - Source: Dhanashree Verma/IG
Screenshot of Dhanashree Verma's Instagram story - Source: Dhanashree Verma/IG

The duo had tied the knot in December 2020. However, after having lived separately for 18 months, they officially moved on from each other in March 2025. Yuzvendra Chahal had also revealed that the discussions (for divorce) had been going on for a long time and that they did not want to make anything public until it was confirmed.

Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post after Dhanasshree Verma's podcast comments

Dhanashree Verma is not the first to have shared something cryptic on social media. The saga has been going on between the two. As mentioned earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal first opened up about their divorce on a podcast.

Dhanashree then responded and came up with her side on another podcast. Soon after her comments, Chahal shared a cryptic post on his Instagram handle.

"Million feelings, Zero words. ⛰️ 🤍," he captioned the post, which grabbed everyone's eyeballs.
The wrist-spinner posted pictures of himself from a recent visit to Kirkstone Pass. Notably, Chahal is playing for Nottinghamshire in the English One-Day Cup 2025. He has also been playing in the County Championship for them.

As far as international cricket is concerned, Chahal was left out of India's 2025 Asia Cup squad that was announced on Tuesday, August 19. He has been out of action for a considerable time, having last played an international match in a T20I against the West Indies in 2023.

