Dhruv Jurel brings out unique celebration after notching up maiden ton on Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Dhruv Jurel brings out unique celebration after notching up maiden ton on Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

By James Kuanal
Modified Oct 03, 2025 16:30 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Dhruv Jurel smashed his maiden Test ton. [Getty Images]

Dhruv Jurel starred with the bat on Day 2 of the first Test between India and the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3. The wicketkeeper-batter hit a boundary to reach his maiden Test century, grabbing the opportunity with both hands in the absence of Rishabh Pant (injured).

The achievement came in the 116th over of India’s first innings. WI skipper Roston Chase bowled a fuller-length ball on middle, and Jurel stepped forward and used his bottom hand as he whipped it wide of mid-on for a boundary. The 24-year-old came up with unique celebrations after reaching the triple-figure mark.

With his century, Dhruv Jurel continued his merry ways with the bat following his 140 and 56 for India A against Australia A in the recently concluded Test series in Lucknow. He had previously scored a 90 against England in his second Test last year.

The UP-born player boasts an impressive record in his first-class career, amassing 1712 runs in 39 innings (27 matches) at a strike rate of 48.91, including two tons and 13 fifties.

Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja help India stretch lead past 250 in series opener against the West Indies

A clinical batting display from Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja helped India stretch their lead past 250 in the series openers against the West Indies on Day 2. The duo shared a 206-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 424/5 after 123 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar at the crease. Jurel departed for 125 off 210 balls, including three sixes and 15 boundaries, caught behind by wicketkeeper Shai Hope as Khary Pierre bagged his maiden Test wicket.

Earlier in the day, KL Rahul smashed his 11th Test ton, his first at home since 2016. The right-hander scored 100 runs off 197 balls, including 12 fours. Meanwhile, skipper Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 50 (100) and 36 (54), respectively.

On Day 1, India bundled out West Indies for 162 in 44.1 overs. Mohammed Siraj delivered with the ball, returning with figures of 4/40, while Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav bagged three and two wickets, respectively. Justin Greaves top-scored for the tourists with 32 off 48 balls, hitting four boundaries.

Follow the IND vs WI 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

