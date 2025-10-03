Dhruv Jurel falls after a sublime hundred as Khary Pierre claims maiden wicket on Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel's brilliant innings on Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies came to an end courtesy of Khary Pierre. The left-arm spinner claimed his first Test wicket as the right-handed batter departed after scoring 125 runs off 210 deliveries at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3.

Jurel scored his maiden hundred in the third session after a composed batting display after coming in at No.5 in the absence of Rishabh Pant. The wicket-keeper tried to maintain the tempo after reaching the milestone, taking on Jomel Warrican for four boundaries as Ravindra Jadeja approached his hundred from the other end.

During the 123rd over of the innings, Jurel was pinned in by Pierre with three successive dot balls. The right-handed batter looked to play a gentle drive off the last delivery against a full-pitched delivery, but ended up getting a faint edge to wicket-keeper Shai Hope, who completed the sharp catch. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Khary Pierre had to wait 27 overs for his maiden Test wicket as the Indian batters comfortably handled the West Indies spin trio.

Team India finish on a high at Stumps on Day 2 despite Dhruv Jurel's dismissal

The Men in Blue, unsurprisingly, had another dominant day on the field after kick-starting their home season on a perfect note on Day 1. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul resumed from their overnight score to steer India into the lead, which was followed by a massive 206-run partnership between Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja.

Team India were placed at 424-5 following the wicket-keeper's departure. Since then, Ravindra Jadeja has gone on to complete his hundred while Washington Sundar was out in the middle to see off the final phase of the day's play. At the time of writing, the umpire have taken off the bails with the score reading 448-5, with a lead of 286 runs.

