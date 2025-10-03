Dhruv Jurel opens up on special celebration after maiden ton on Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

Team India keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has revealed that his special celebration after reaching his maiden Test century was a dedication to the Indian Army. He added that it was something he had in his mind for a long time.Coming into the playing XI as a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant, Jurel scored a sublime 125 off 210 balls on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3. The right-handed batter struck 15 fours and three sixes in his knock before becoming Khary Pierre's maiden Test scalp. He was caught behind off a quicker delivery outside off.Speaking at the press conference following the end of Day 2, Jurel opened up about his unique celebration that was hard to describe. He explained (as quoted by India Today):&quot;The salute (celebration) after reaching my fifty was for my father, but for the hundred, it was something that I had in my mind for a very long time because I have been so close to the Indian Army, I've seen my father since my childhood. What we do on the ground and what they do on the battlefield is very difficult and you cannot compare that. I will always have my respect and whatever I will do in the future will be for them.&quot;I will like to dedicate this to them (Indian Army) for what they do. I have seen them closely how it is like and I remain very fascinated in those things. I also used to keep asking my father. I will dedicate it to those who deserve,&quot; the 24-year-old keeper-batter went on to add.Notably, Jurel's father served in the Indian Army and is a Kargil war veteran.Dhruv Jurel was among three Indian batters to hit tons on Day 2 of Ahmedabad TestIndia continued their domination on Day 2 of the Ahmedabad Test against West Indies on Friday, October 3. Responding to West Indies' first innings total of 162, the hosts resumed Day 2 at 121-2, with KL Rahul unbeaten on 53 and skipper Shubman Gill on 18.Rahul went on to reach his hundred and was dismissed for exactly 100, early in the second session on Day 2. Earlier, Gill reached a half-century, but was out for 50 as he attempted a reverse sweep off Roston Chase. At stumps on Day 2, Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 104 and Washington Sundar on 9.