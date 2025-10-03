Dhruv Jurel opens up on special celebration after maiden ton on Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Oct 03, 2025 18:33 IST
India A Vs Australia A 1st Unofficial Test Match Played At The Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow - Source: Getty
Team India keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Team India keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has revealed that his special celebration after reaching his maiden Test century was a dedication to the Indian Army. He added that it was something he had in his mind for a long time.

Ad

Coming into the playing XI as a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant, Jurel scored a sublime 125 off 210 balls on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3. The right-handed batter struck 15 fours and three sixes in his knock before becoming Khary Pierre's maiden Test scalp. He was caught behind off a quicker delivery outside off.

Speaking at the press conference following the end of Day 2, Jurel opened up about his unique celebration that was hard to describe. He explained (as quoted by India Today):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The salute (celebration) after reaching my fifty was for my father, but for the hundred, it was something that I had in my mind for a very long time because I have been so close to the Indian Army, I've seen my father since my childhood. What we do on the ground and what they do on the battlefield is very difficult and you cannot compare that. I will always have my respect and whatever I will do in the future will be for them.
Ad
"I will like to dedicate this to them (Indian Army) for what they do. I have seen them closely how it is like and I remain very fascinated in those things. I also used to keep asking my father. I will dedicate it to those who deserve," the 24-year-old keeper-batter went on to add.
Ad
Ad

Notably, Jurel's father served in the Indian Army and is a Kargil war veteran.

Dhruv Jurel was among three Indian batters to hit tons on Day 2 of Ahmedabad Test

India continued their domination on Day 2 of the Ahmedabad Test against West Indies on Friday, October 3. Responding to West Indies' first innings total of 162, the hosts resumed Day 2 at 121-2, with KL Rahul unbeaten on 53 and skipper Shubman Gill on 18.

Rahul went on to reach his hundred and was dismissed for exactly 100, early in the second session on Day 2. Earlier, Gill reached a half-century, but was out for 50 as he attempted a reverse sweep off Roston Chase. At stumps on Day 2, Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 104 and Washington Sundar on 9.

About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications