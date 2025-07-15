Dhruv Jurel throws water bottle to requesting fan in the middle of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

A spectator asked Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel for some water during the side's recently concluded Lord's Test against England in London. The 24-year-old was not part of the playing XI and was seated near the boundary ropes when the fan requested him to pass a water bottle.

Jurel obliged and took out a water bottle from a box and tossed it towards the fan. Here's a video of the incident:

It is worth mentioning that while Jurel was benched for the Lord's Test, he came in as a substitute to keep wickets after Rishabh Pant was hit on his left hand during the second session of Day 1. He was not part of the playing XI in the first two fixtures as well.

Meanwhile, India suffered a heartbreaking 22-run defeat at Lord's on Monday, July 14. The visitors failed to chase down the 193-run target. Ravindra Jadeja was the lone warrior for the team with an unbeaten 61-run knock from 181 deliveries.

With the victory, England took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The fourth Test will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, from July 23 to 27.

"Rishabh Pant should share his match fees with Dhruv Jurel" - Dinesh Karthik's hilarious comment amid ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

With Rishabh Pant injuring his index finger on the opening day of the Lord's Test, the wicketkeeping duties were taken care of by substitute Dhruv Jurel. He was on the field for Pant in England's second innings as well.

Reacting to the development, former India keeper Dinesh Karthik hilariously suggested that Pant should share his match fees with Jurel. The cricketer-turned-commentator said on air:

"Rishabh Pant should share his match fees with Dhruv Jurel."

Pant did an impressive job with the bat despite the injury. The left-handed batter played an impactful 74-run knock off 112 deliveries in India's first innings. His stay at the crease was cut short due to a run-out.

He was dismissed cheaply in the final innings. The in-form batter scored nine runs off 12 balls before being cleaned up by speedster Jofra Archer. The stumper has looked in wonderful batting form in the series, amassing 425 runs across six innings at an average of 70.83.

