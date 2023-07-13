"Did we make a mistake in the WTC final, he made us realize that a little" - Aakash Chopra lauds Ravichandran Ashwin's spell in 1st IND vs WI Test

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Ravichandran Ashwin made the Indian team management realize that they probably made a mistake by dropping him for the World Test Championship final.

Ashwin registered figures of 5/60 in 24.3 overs as India bowled out the West Indies for 150 on Day 1 of the first Test in Roseau on Wednesday, July 12. The visitors ended the day at 80 for no loss, a deficit of just 70 runs with all 10 first-innings wickets in hand.

While reviewing the first day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Ashwin proved his critics wrong, saying:

"The entire team was bowled out for 150 after opting to bat. Ashwin picked up a five-wicket haul. Did we make a mistake in the WTC final, he made us realize that a little."

The former Indian opener added that the off-spinner is on course to prove his pre-series prediction of him finishing as the Player of the Series right:

"The sort of pitches we have in Dominica or the West Indies, before the series I had predicted that Ravichandran Ashwin will be Player of the Series and he is on track currently. If he continues like this, he will become that as well."

Ashwin enjoys an exceptional all-round record against the West Indies. He has picked up 65 wickets at an average of 21.09 and amassed 552 runs, including four centuries, at an average of 50.18 in 12 Tests against the Windies.

"His quality is to keep bowling at one spot continuously" - Aakash Chopra on Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin became the third Indian bowler to pick up 700 international wickets.

Aakash Chopra picked Ravichandran Ashwin's accuracy as his forte, elaborating:

"His quality is to keep bowling at one spot continuously. This job used to be very easy earlier but people don't do that these days. There are only three or four spinners who are able to pitch the ball at one spot, one is Ashwin, the second is Nathan Lyon, the third is Ravindra Jadeja and it takes you a little more time to find the fourth."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by explaining how the wily spinner deceived the West Indies batters:

"Ashwin bowled quite a lot from around the stumps. Subtle variations, he wasn't bowling carrom balls and all. A little drift in the air, slightly away from the batters, arm balls, a little turn and to get the ball to dip slightly with flight - he was in his elements."

Ashwin initiated the hosts' collapse by dismissing both their openers - Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Brathwaite. He later got rid of Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze and Jomel Warrican to complete his 33rd five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

