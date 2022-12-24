"Did Rishabh Pant take a sleeping pill?" - Ajay Jadeja on left-hander Axar Patel being sent ahead of Virat Kohli

Ajay Jadeja has questioned the Indian team management's call to send Axar Patel ahead of Virat Kohli in the second innings of the final Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Saturday (December 24).

KL Rahul and Co. were reduced to 4504 by Stumps on Day 3 while chasing a 145-run target. Kohli, who did not walk out to bat in his customary No. 4 position, was dismissed after making a solitary run off 22 deliveries.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Jadeja was asked about his views on whether Kohli should have batted ahead of Axar, to which he replied in the negative, saying:

"He is the world's best player. 15 overs were left. Saba Karim said it could have been because of the left-right combination, which is an obvious thought, but then I feel - did Rishabh Pant take a sleeping pill? I will also say that it is easy for us to say this from here; we don't know if someone was not feeling well."

Jadeja pointed out that the decision to promote the spin-bowling all-rounder revealed the think tank's mindset, observing:

"Axar Patel batted very well, but when he came, you came to know what would have been the thinking in the dressing room. The result is one thing, but the decision you take, which is in your hands, shows a lot."

Axar was unbeaten on 26 at the close of play on Day 3. He will have Jaydev Unadkat, who was sent in as nightwatchman after Kohli's dismissal, for company on the fourth morning.

"The first over made a huge impact" - Ajay Jadeja on India's second-innings dismissals

KL Rahul was the first Indian batter to be dismissed.

Ajay Jadeja reckons the leg-before decision against Shubman Gill, which was reversed through a review, off the first ball of the innings impacted the Indian batters adversely. He explained:

"The first over made a huge impact. There was an lbw appeal; the umpire gave it out; you took the DRS, and that ball was going straight. After a few deliveries, the ball spun, and your captain got out."

The former India captain added that Cheteshwar Pujara too lost his wicket while playing in an uncustomary fashion, elaborating:

"Anyone can get out any time, but that over's impact continued to carry forward. Cheteshwar Pujara generally does not make mistakes. He is one of those players who is known for his solidity, and he got out jumping down the track."

Jadeja added that while Gill was deceived by a straighter one, Kohli was slightly unfortunate to get a sharp-turning delivery that pitched in the rough, saying:

"The pressure kept on mounting. Shubman Gill made a mistake; the ball went straight, and then Virat Kohli got out when the ball pitched in the rough. These things keep on happening in the game."

Gill was stumped by Nurul Hasan off Mehidy Hasan Miraz after scoring seven runs off 35 deliveries. Kohli was also dismissed by the off-spinner, with Mominul Haque taking an excellent catch at short leg.

